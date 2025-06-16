Photos: City Theatre Austin's TARTUFFE Enters Final Two Weekends of Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Theatre Austin is in full summer swing with its lively new production of Tartuffe, Molière’s razor-sharp classic comedy, now playing through June 29 at Genesis Creative Collective. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Andy Berkovsky, Tartuffe follows the schemes of a self-proclaimed holy man who worms his way into the good graces—and home—of an unsuspecting family. As Tartuffe aims to seduce, swindle, and sabotage, those around him must scramble to protect their loved ones and unmask the imposter before it’s too late.

City Theatre’s production brings the 17th-century satire into sharp contemporary focus, capturing the absurdity of blind faith and the chaos that follows unchecked power. Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m., through June 29.

Photo Credit: Andy Berkovsky



TARTUFFE at City Theatre Austin

