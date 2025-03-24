Photo: COVER OF LIFE Enters Final Two Weeks At City Theatre Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Theatre Austin Season 2025 brings the Austin premiere play, THE COVER OF LIFE to the stage. The show enters its final two weeks, March 27 – April 6. Check out photos from the show.

World War II has erupted, and conflicts have begun overseas and at home. Three newly married brides in rural Louisiana have each married a Cliffert brother and living under their mother-in-law's roof as the men are off fighting in the war. While they keep the home fires burning, a local news article about these young wives attracts the attention of Life Magazine and it is decided the story of the devoted trio belongs on the cover. War correspondent Kate Miller is assigned to the story, and though she views doing a "women's piece" as a career setback, Miller accepts her first cover story and embarks on a greater journey than she has anticipated.

Based on true events in the life of playwright R.T. Robinson – and told with such charm, heartache, and hope - The Cover of Life is a deeply moving story about three wartime women and their struggle to find love, loyalty, and self-worth. Produced for Women’s History Month.

Photo Credit: City Theatre Austin



