Peter Bay to Step Down as Music Director of Austin Symphony Orchestra in 2027

The Austin Symphony Orchestra has announced that Peter Bay will step down as music director and principal conductor at the conclusion of the 2026–27 season, marking the end of a remarkable 30-year tenure.

Since joining the Symphony in 1997, Bay has shaped its artistic direction with more than 300 new works introduced to the repertoire, collaborations with Ballet Austin and Austin Opera, and innovative programs like Symphony BATS, the Symphony’s young professionals group. He has also overseen the hiring of most of the orchestra’s current 83 musicians and has expanded the Symphony’s presence across Austin.

“Following the 2026–27 season, the 30th of my richly rewarding seasons with the Austin Symphony Orchestra, the time feels right to pass the baton to someone else who will take it to further heights,” Bay said in a statement. “I am not retiring from conducting but looking forward to new artistic challenges and opportunities. The Orchestra, our dedicated and loyal audience, and the city of Austin have given me so much, and I will always be grateful.”

To celebrate Bay’s legacy, the Symphony will host a series of special concerts and tributes leading up to his final season, culminating in a 2027 collaboration with Austin City Limits produced by Austin PBS.

Bay’s impact has been widely praised. Internationally acclaimed pianist Anton Nel called working with him “one of the great joys of my professional life,” adding that Bay’s “deep musical insight and generosity of spirit make him a true artist and an even better human being.”

In conjunction with the announcement, Austin arts philanthropists Sarah and Dr. Ernest Butler pledged a $3 million endowment through the Butler Family Fund to support the Symphony’s future artistic excellence.

Board president Linda van Bavel said, “This generous gift strengthens our foundation as we enter a new era and affirms the Butlers’ belief in the Austin Symphony Orchestra’s ability to uplift and connect through symphonic music.”

The board of trustees has begun its search for new artistic leadership, with further details to be announced.