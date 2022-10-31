Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mary Moody Northen Theatre Presents THESE SHINING LIVES

Performances run November 10 – 20, 2022.

Austin News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 31, 2022  

Mary Moody Northen Theatre Presents THESE SHINING LIVES

The Mary Moody Northen Theatre's 50th Anniversary Season continues with the powerful, These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich, playing November 10 - 20, 2022.

These Shining Lives chronicles the strength and determination of a group of women working for the Radium Dial Company, a watchmaker in Ottawa, Illinois in the 1920s, which offered jobs to women while slowly poisoning them. Theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits-or endanger the lives of those who come after them.

The cast features guest artist and alumnus of the St. Edward's Department of Performing Arts Stephen Mercantel. Mr. Mercantel recent theatre credits include The Full Monty at TexARTS Theatre, Nevermore with Penfold Theatre, She Loves Me and William Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love at Austin Playhouse. Rounding out the cast are St. Edward's students Luis Arellano, Tyler Donovan, Sonia Mariah Fonseca, Christina Hollie, Kyndal Rinewalt, and Marie Ritchie.

Lara Toner Haddock directs the production. Ms. Toner Haddock is the Producing Artistic Director for Austin Playhouse where she has directed over twenty productions including The Mysterious Affair at Styles, The Book of Will, and Shakespeare in Love. She recently directed the professional premiere of Donna Hoke's The Crossword Play at Lake Dillon Theatre Company.

The creative team includes Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Natalie George (Lighting Design), K. Eliot Haynes (Sound Design), Leilah Stewart (Scenic & Properties Design), Chloe Cox (Hair & Makeup Design) and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager)

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $22, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206472®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stedwards.edu%2Fmary-moody-northen-theatre%2Fbuy-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
submissions close in


Review: BLUE MAN GROUP at Texas Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: BLUE MAN GROUP at Texas Performing Arts Center
Michael Dalen directs Blue Men Mike Brown, Meridian, Josh Wills, and Blue Man Captain Adam Zuick for the tour that bangs the drums at Bass Concert Hall.
Modern Rocks Gallery Announces DAVID BOWIE: STARMAN Exhibition With Opening Reception Frid Photo
Modern Rocks Gallery Announces DAVID BOWIE: STARMAN Exhibition With Opening Reception Friday, November 11
East Austin-based Modern Rocks Gallery announces their latest exhibition, “David Bowie: Starman,” featuring a collection of rare David Bowie prints spanning the prolific artist's career. Steven Walker, owner of Modern Rocks Gallery, curated the exhibition which features many of Bowie's most iconic shots, including album covers, obtained directly from the photographers themselves.
Marc A. Pouhé & Chanel Haynes to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at ZACH Theatre Photo
Marc A. Pouhé & Chanel Haynes to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at ZACH Theatre
ZACH Theatre’s rockin’ holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will return for the eighth year to The Topfer at ZACH playing November 16 – December 31 with MARC POUHÉ returning to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Also returning this season is CHANEL HAYNES who will rejoin the show as Ghost of Christmas Present.
Tickets to ALADDIN at Bass Go On Sale Friday Photo
Tickets to ALADDIN at Bass Go On Sale Friday
 Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Texas Performing Arts have announced that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 28.

More Hot Stories For You


Modern Rocks Gallery Announces DAVID BOWIE: STARMAN Exhibition With Opening Reception Friday, November 11Modern Rocks Gallery Announces DAVID BOWIE: STARMAN Exhibition With Opening Reception Friday, November 11
October 27, 2022

East Austin-based Modern Rocks Gallery announces their latest exhibition, “David Bowie: Starman,” featuring a collection of rare David Bowie prints spanning the prolific artist's career. Steven Walker, owner of Modern Rocks Gallery, curated the exhibition which features many of Bowie's most iconic shots, including album covers, obtained directly from the photographers themselves.
Marc A. Pouhé & Chanel Haynes to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at ZACH TheatreMarc A. Pouhé & Chanel Haynes to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at ZACH Theatre
October 27, 2022

ZACH Theatre’s rockin’ holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will return for the eighth year to The Topfer at ZACH playing November 16 – December 31 with MARC POUHÉ returning to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Also returning this season is CHANEL HAYNES who will rejoin the show as Ghost of Christmas Present.
Tickets to ALADDIN at Bass Go On Sale FridayTickets to ALADDIN at Bass Go On Sale Friday
October 26, 2022

 Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Texas Performing Arts have announced that tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 28.
Full Cast Announced for THE (ONE-ACT) PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Austin PlayhouseFull Cast Announced for THE (ONE-ACT) PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Austin Playhouse
October 25, 2022

Austin Playhouse has announced the cast for The (One-Act) Play that Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer playing November 18–December 18, 2022.
Hill Country Community Theatre Announces Cast for A TUNA CHRISTMASHill Country Community Theatre Announces Cast for A TUNA CHRISTMAS
October 23, 2022

Hill Country Community Theatre is already planning for Christmas entertainment on stage; this holiday season will feature a small-town Texas favorite with big laughs: A TUNA CHRISTMAS. The two-actor farce will run over three December weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas.