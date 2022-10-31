Mary Moody Northen Theatre Presents THESE SHINING LIVES

The Mary Moody Northen Theatre's 50th Anniversary Season continues with the powerful, These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich, playing November 10 - 20, 2022.

These Shining Lives chronicles the strength and determination of a group of women working for the Radium Dial Company, a watchmaker in Ottawa, Illinois in the 1920s, which offered jobs to women while slowly poisoning them. Theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits-or endanger the lives of those who come after them.

The cast features guest artist and alumnus of the St. Edward's Department of Performing Arts Stephen Mercantel. Mr. Mercantel recent theatre credits include The Full Monty at TexARTS Theatre, Nevermore with Penfold Theatre, She Loves Me and William Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love at Austin Playhouse. Rounding out the cast are St. Edward's students Luis Arellano, Tyler Donovan, Sonia Mariah Fonseca, Christina Hollie, Kyndal Rinewalt, and Marie Ritchie.

Lara Toner Haddock directs the production. Ms. Toner Haddock is the Producing Artistic Director for Austin Playhouse where she has directed over twenty productions including The Mysterious Affair at Styles, The Book of Will, and Shakespeare in Love. She recently directed the professional premiere of Donna Hoke's The Crossword Play at Lake Dillon Theatre Company.

The creative team includes Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), Natalie George (Lighting Design), K. Eliot Haynes (Sound Design), Leilah Stewart (Scenic & Properties Design), Chloe Cox (Hair & Makeup Design) and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager)

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $22, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206472®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stedwards.edu%2Fmary-moody-northen-theatre%2Fbuy-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1