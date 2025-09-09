Leslie McDonel to Perform Live in Concert at Zach Theater in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Zach Theater favorite Leslie McDonel will return to the stage in Leslie McDonel LIVE joined by surprise guests for one night only on Tuesday, October 14 at The Topfer at Zach Theater. Tickets on sale September 9 at 12PM.

You’ve seen her bring down the house in Zach’s sold-out productions of Waitress and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and dazzle the dark in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Now, Broadway veteran Leslie McDonel returns to Zach for one unforgettable night of music, memories, and magic.

From national tours to New York stages (American Idiot, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Leslie has earned a reputation as one of the most dynamic, soul-stirring voices to ever light up Austin. This concert brings her home—to share her most beloved songs, welcome a few surprise guests, and connect with you in a setting that’s as intimate as it is electric.

Don’t miss this rare chance to see a powerhouse performer up close, as she shines her light and lifts the roof—just for us.

This one-night-only event follows Zach's recent rebrand and launch of a 5-year strategic plan focused on expanding access, incubating new plays and musicals, and strengthening Zach’s role as a cultural anchor in Central Texas.