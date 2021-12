Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Gaslight's GODSPELL Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Austin:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anna Joy Jones - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021 30%

Richard Cerato - MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 17%

Taylor Rainbolt - NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 13%

LOST IN YONKERS - The Palace Theater Georgetown - 2021 8%

Kendra Christel - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 7%

Matt Kennedy - BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Austin - 2021 5%

Mackenzie Grumbles - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Buzz Productions - 2021 5%

Matthew Kennedy - BRING IT ON! THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Austin - 2021 4%

Jesee Smart - PIPPIN - Georgetown Palace Theatre Education - 2021 3%

Megan Moore Ortiz - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 3%

Kristi Stere - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Hill Country Community Theatre - 2021 2%

GROSS INDECENCY - City Theatre - 2021 1%

Michael Kennedy - BRING IT ON - Summer Stock Austin - 2021 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tammy Francis - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021 28%

Bridget Gates - MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 19%

Ellen Simms - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace - 2021 15%

Teresa Carson and Shane Oberle - BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Austin - 2021 11%

Cynthia Overton - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 8%

Amanda Kelly - NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 6%

Susan Blankenship - SLEUTH - The Wimberley Players - 2021 5%

Marissa Markley - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - 2021 2%

Kaitlyn Comfort - IT HAD TO BE YOU - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

Bridget Gates - THE GIN GAME - Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

Christina Manley - GROSS INDECENCY - City Theatre Company - 2021 1%

Pam F - ODYSSEY - Vortex - 2021 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

A. Jason Jones - GODSPELL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 28%

Bridget Gates - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 18%

Mary Ellen Butler - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace - 2021 13%

Jason Krueger - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 10%

Clifford Butler - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 9%

Ginger Morris and Michael Avila - BRING IT ON! THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Austin - 2021 8%

Rick Garcia - EVITA - St. Andrew's Upper School - 2021 6%

Jamie Rogers - PIPPIN - Georgetown Palace Theatre Education - 2021 3%

John Cecil - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 3%

Mike Rademaekers - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - Hill Country Community Theatre - 2021 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Trish Ridgon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 19%

Yaakov Abrams - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 16%

Eric Beck - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 14%

Bridget Gates - MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 11%

Shaela Leggett-Bresett and David Schneider - 110 STORIES - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 7%

Bridget Gates - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 6%

Emily Taylor - ALMOST MAINE - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 5%

Tommie Jackson and Mitchell Oden - ALMOST, MAINE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 3%

Jason Kruger - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 3%

Bridget Farias-Gates - OTHELLO - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 3%

Ron Watson - GREATER TUNA - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 2%

Damon Brown - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 2%

Andy Berkovsky - GROSS INDECENCY - City Theatre Company - 2021 2%

Marcus McQuirter and Rudy Ramirez - ANNIE JUMP AND THE LIBRARY OF HEAVEN - The Vortex - 2021 2%

David Bisset - THE GIN GAME - Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

Laura Haygood - SLEUTH - The Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

Trish Rigdon - IT HAD TO BE YOU - The Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

Chris Fontanes - WILDCRAFT - Bottle Alley Theatre Company & The VORTEX - 2021 1%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Trish Rigdon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 29%

Tommie Jackson - FAST FREDDIE AND THAT DARN TIME TRAVELIN' THINGAMABOB - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 20%

Trish Rigdon - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - The Wimberley Players - 2021 9%

Andy Berkovsky - SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021 7%

Jason Kruger - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 6%

Greg Dew - NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 5%

JoRose Benfield - THE LAST FLOOR - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 5%

Sandra Mae Frank - A BETTER PLACE - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 3%

Kristen Rogers - I SAW THE LIGHTS - The Paramount Theatre - 2021 2%

David Jarrott - THE FROG PRINCE - Jarrott Productions - 2021 2%

Mallory Schlossberg - HUMAN RESOURCES THE MUSICAL - 2021 2%

Elizabeth Bernhardt - ROMEO & JULIET IN REVERSE - Expatriate Theatre Company - 2021 2%

Laura Haygood - SLEUTH - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

Anne Tomasetti - THE INTERROGATION/BY THE NUMBERS - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 2%

Trish Rigdon - IT HAD TO BE YOU - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

Spenser Davis - THE SPIN - Street Corner Arts - 2021 1%

David Jarrott - A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER - Jarrott Productions - 2021 1%

David R Jarrott - A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER - Jarrott Productions - 2021 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Kevin Smith - SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021 45%

Jason Graf - A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER - Jarrott Productions - 2021 23%

Craig Brock - THE FROG PRINCE - Jarrott Productions - 2021 18%

Morgan Brochu - THE SPIN - Street Corner Arts - 2021 13%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Rigdon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 22%

Faith Castaneda - MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 20%

Faith Castaneda - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 11%

Bill Peeler - NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 9%

Kevin Rigdon - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - The Wimberley Players - 2021 9%

Bill Peeler - EVITA - St. Andrew's Upper School - 2021 8%

Patrick Anthony - ANNIE JUMP AND THE LIBRARY OF HEAVEN - The Vortex - 2021 7%

Anna Lee Cecil - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 4%

Faith Castaneda - ALMOST MAINE - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 3%

Kevin Ridgon - THE GIN GAME - Wimberley Players Playhouse - 2021 3%

Bill Peeler - SLEUTH - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

Faith Castaneda - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 2%

Kevin Rigdon - IT HAD TO BE YOU - The Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

Best Musical

GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021 28%

MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 21%

SEUSSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy/Inspired Minds Art Center - 2021 16%

NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 11%

MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 9%

BRING IT ON! THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Austin - 2021 9%

ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - HCCT - 2021 3%

BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

David Kelly - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 18%

Eugenia de la Garza Montfort - EVITA - St. Andrew's Upper School - 2021 14%

Berkley Landreth - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace - 2021 11%

Tommie Jackson - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 7%

Ameer Mobarak - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 7%

Sarah Rickert - FROZEN, JR. - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 7%

Isabelle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Buzz Productions - 2021 4%

Wendy Zavaleta - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace - 2021 4%

Bianka Torres - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 4%

Allison Engel - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 3%

Doris Gilbert - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 3%

Melissa Moncus - NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 3%

Sydney Simpson - NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

Connor Denton - PIPPIN - Georgetown Palace Theatre Education - 2021 2%

Christopher Saenz - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021 2%

Jennifer Tucker - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 2%

Stephen Quinn - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace - 2021 2%

Logan Lasiter - NUNSENSE - Wimberly Playhouse - 2021 2%

Jordan Jones - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - HCCT - 2021 1%

Megan Moore Ortiz - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 1%

Josh Meindertsma - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 1%

Mykkaela Garcia - NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

Dan Dalbout - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 0%

Lew Cohn - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - HCCT - 2021 0%

Cara Bernstein - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Hallie Strange - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 22%

Stacy Meisetschlaeger - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 15%

Kaleb Williams - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 13%

Kevin Gates - MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 5%

Christine Bush - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 4%

Dawn Wright Calvert - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 4%

Shaela Leggett-Bresett - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 4%

Andrea Littlefield - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 3%

Kirk Kelso - GREATER TUNA - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 2%

Shaela Leggtt-Bresett - 110 STORIES - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 2%

Amado De Hoyas - LOST IN YONKERS - Palace Playhouse - 2021 2%

Dylan Droz - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

R. Michael Clinkscales - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 2%

Mary Rath - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

Damon Brown - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 2%

Jill Leberknight - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 2%

Molly Fonseca - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021 2%

Steven Smith - ALMOST, MAINE - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021 1%

Jill Jackson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021 1%

Dawn Wright - 110 STORIES - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 1%

Emily Sivilay - ALMOST, MAINE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 1%

Tyler Boulton - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 1%

Kaleb Edward Williams - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - Wimberley - 2021 1%

Kaleb Williams - WAR OF THE WORLDS - Wimberley Playhouse - 2021 1%

Katie Henderson - SHOOTOUT AT SADIE'S SALOON - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Karin Cunningham - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 53%

Sydney Simpson - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 47%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Mary Rath - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 29%

Dylan Droz - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 22%

Kaleb Williams - DRACULA - Wimberley Playhouse - 2021 7%

Aaron Hobbs - THE LAST FLOOR - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 6%

Danny Mosier - SLEUTH - 2021 6%

Luis Parra - FAST FREDDIE AND THAT DARN TIME TRAVELIN' THINGAMABOB - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 5%

Joe Kelley - ROMEO & JULIET IN REVERSE - Expatriate Theatre Company - 2021 3%

Valoneecia Tolbert - TALES OF BLERD BALLERINA - The Vortex - 2021 2%

Joshua Castille - PUSHING BUTTONS - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 2%

Wes Elliot - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

Jaston Williams - I SAW THE LIGHTS - The Paramount Theatre - 2021 2%

Kaleb Williams - THE WAR OF THE WORLDS - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

Toby Minor - THE FROG PRINCE - Jarrott Productions - 2021 2%

Anne Hulsman - SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021 1%

Danielle Grisko - DANDELION - Bottle Alley Theatre Company & The VORTEX - 2021 1%

Michael Howard - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

Natalie Garcia - THE SPIN - Street Corner Arts - 2021 1%

Carlo Garcia - A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER - Jarrott Productions - 2021 1%

Gabriel Diehl - SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021 1%

Jazie Perry - THE INTERROGATION/BY THE NUMBERS - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 1%

Lori Cordova - SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021 1%

Jacqui Calloway - THE FROG PRINCE - Jarrott Productions - 2021 1%

Mike Ooi - THE SPIN - Street Corner Arts - 2021 0%

Landon Krentz - A BETTER PLACE - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 0%

David Jarrott - THE SPEAKER SPEAKS - Jarrott Productions - 2021 0

Best Play

LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 27%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 21%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 19%

MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 6%

ALMOST MAINE - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 6%

DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 6%

110 STORIES - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 4%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 3%

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 3%

WAR OF THE WORLDS - Wimberley Playhouse - 2021 2%

FAST FREDDIE AND THAT DARN TIME TRAVELIN' THINGAMABOB - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 1%

GROSS INDECENCY - City Theatre - 2021 1%

THE GIN GAME - Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

SHOOTOUT AT SADIE'S SALOON - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 0

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 19%

GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021 16%

LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021 12%

MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 10%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 6%

BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Austin - 2021 5%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 5%

MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown palace theatre - 2021 5%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 4%

MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 3%

NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

110 STORIES - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 2%

BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 2%

ALMOST MAINE - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 2%

FAST FREDDIE AND THAT DARN TIME TRAVELIN' THINGAMABOB - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 1%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - HCCT - 2021 1%

ANNIE JUMP AND THE LIBRARY OF HEAVEN - The Vortex - 2021 1%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 1%

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - The Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

WILDCRAFT - Bottle Alley Theatre Company & The VORTEX - 2021 0%

GROSS INDECENCY - City Theatre - 2021 0%

GIN GAME - Wimberley Players - 2021 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tammy Francis - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 30%

Kevin Rigdon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 19%

Justin Dam - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 18%

Brianne Klitgaard - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 11%

Michael Fox - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - HCCT - 2021 5%

Emily Taylor - ALMOST MAINE - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 5%

Kevin Rigdon - THE GIN GAME - Wimberley Players Playhouse - 2021 3%

Tomas Salas and Joe Kelley - THE SIGHTLESS - ACC Drama Department - 2021 3%

Joshua Meindertsma - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 3%

Megan Kemp - ANNIE JUMP AND THE LIBRARY OF HEAVEN - The Vortex - 2021 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Barnes - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - Wimberley - 2021 39%

Luis Parra and Mitchell Oden - ALMOST, MAINE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 25%

Dylan Byrnes - NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 20%

Chris La Cava - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 10%

GROSS INDECENCY - City Theatre - 2021 7%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

PALACE PLAYS ON - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021 37%

DAT SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 25%

DAT 1ST FRIDAYS: DEAF QUEER VOICES - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 25%

B. Iden Payne AWARDS - B. Iden Payne Committee - 2021 13%

Best Streaming Musical

NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 78%

HUMAN RESOURCES THE MUSICAL - Zoom - 2021 22%

Best Streaming Play

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - The Wimberley Players - 2021 23%

DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 19%

FAST FREDDIE AND THAT DARN TIME TRAVELIN' THINGAMABOB - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 14%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 13%

THE LAST FLOOR - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 6%

A BETTER PLACE - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 4%

ROMEO & JULIET IN REVERSE - Expatriate Theatre Company - 2021 4%

DAT SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 3%

SHERLOCK HOLMES - Austin Shakespeare - 2021 3%

SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021 3%

THE GIN GAME - Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

THE FROG PRINCE - Jarrott Productions - 2021 2%

THE INTERROGATION/BY THE NUMBERS - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 2%

I SAW THE LIGHTS - The Paramount Theatre - 2021 1%

THE SPIN - Street Corner Arts - 2021 1%

A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER - Jarrott Productions - 2021 0%

THE SPEAKER SPEAKS - Jarrott Productions - 2021 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rebecca Smootz - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 21%

Vanessa Adragna - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 16%

Michelle Cheney - MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 8%

Ella McCarthy - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 7%

Avery Bonds - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Buzz Productions - 2021 6%

Tysha Calhoun - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 6%

Steve Quinn - MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 5%

Mia Hernandez - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 5%

Patty Rowell - MAMMA MIA! - Georgetown palace - 2021 5%

Melissa May Moncus - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 4%

Doug DeGiraloma - GODSPELL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 4%

Ella Grace Harper - PIPPIN - Georgetown Palace Theatre Education - 2021 4%

Kelsey Kimble - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 2%

Laurel Neuhaus - GODSPELL - Gaslight-Baker Theater - 2021 2%

Wil Tauberes - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 2%

Charles McLean - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - HCCT - 2021 1%

Phil Rodriguez - BOOMTOWN - Dougherty Arts Center Theater - 2021 1%

Jacey Lofton - ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL - HCCT - 2021 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jack Garret - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 23%

James Pearce - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 19%

Payton Trahan - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 14%

Robyn Gammill - MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 9%

Amado DeHoya - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 6%

Sullivan Brown - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021 5%

Matthew Linder - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 4%

Mary Jane Windle - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 3%

Elysia Becken - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 2%

Anna Becker - LOST IN YONKERS - 2021 2%

Scott Poppaw - GROSS INDECENCY - City Theatre Company - 2021 2%

Jim Bast - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Wimberley - 2021 2%

Grace Lassetter - FAST FREDDIE AND THAT DARN TIME TRAVELIN' THINGAMABOB - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 2%

Meret Slover - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 2%

Sidney Murray - ALMOST, MAINE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 1%

Jeremy Rashad Brown - ANNIE JUMP AND THE LIBRARY OF HEAVEN - The Vortex - 2021 1%

Linda Howard - GIN GAME - Wimberley Players - 2021 1%

Ty Wiley - GROSS INDECENCY - City Theatre Company - 2021 0%

Jim Bast - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - 2021 0%

Jordan Jones - SHOOTOUT AT SADIE'S SALOON - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 0%

Matthew Linder - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - The Wimberley Players - 2021 0%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Melissa May Moncus - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 55%

Mia Hernandez - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 45%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Mary Jane Windle - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 28%

Matthew Linder - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 23%

Heba Toulan - THE LAST FLOOR - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 15%

Jack Monzingo - FAST FREDDIE AND THAT DARN TIME TRAVELIN' THINGAMABOB - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 6%

Joe Kelley - SHERLOCK HOLMES - Austin Shakespeare - 2021 6%

Matthew Linder - THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - The Wimberley Players - 2021 5%

Meret Slover - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 4%

Sarah Brown - PUSHING BUTTONS - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 2%

Karen Jambon - THE FROG PRINCE - Jarrott Productions - 2021 2%

Natalie Garcia - THE SPIN - Street Corner Art - 2021 2%

Beau Paul - THE FROG PRINCE - Jarrott Productions - 2021 2%

Jason Graf - THE SPIN - Street Corner Arts - 2021 2%

Mervin P O'Bryant - A BETTER PLACE - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 2%

Zac Carr - THE SPIN - Street Corner Art - 2021 1%

Nida Din - 5 YEARS OF LITTLE IT(S) - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 1%

Kelsey Mazak - THE SPIN - Street Corner Arts - 2021 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HADESTOWN - National Tour - 2021 33%

ELF - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 26%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 19%

GREASE - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 15%

THE FULL MONTY - City Theatre Company - 2021 7%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight - 2021 32%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 15%

THE LION IN WINTER - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 14%

Jacob Marley CHRISTMAS CAROLE - Wimberley Players - 2021 12%

LION IN WINTER - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021 10%

AMADEUS - Penfold Theatre - 2021 8%

A WAR OF THE WORLDS - Penfold Theatre - 2021 5%

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? - City Theatre Company - 2021 5%