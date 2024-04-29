Handsome Dick Manitoba to Perform in San Antonio, Houston, and Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Handsome Dick Manitoba, iconic punk rocker and former frontman of The Dictators, is set to storm Texas with a series of electrifying performances. Highlighting the Texas leg of his tour, Manitoba promises to deliver a relentless barrage of punk classics alongside new hits, ensuring an unforgettable experience for fans across the Lone Star State. Richard Blum, better known as Handsome Dick Manitoba, boasts a storied career as a punk rock musician and radio personality. With a tenure as the lead singer of The Dictators from 1974 to 2008, Manitoba's influence on the punk scene is immeasurable. For over 40 years he was the lead singer, frontman and face of the Dictators, Manitoba's Wild Kingdom and The Dictators NYC. He did stints on the road singing with the legendary MC5, ran his own New York City tavern (Manitoba's) for 20 years and did a national five night a week rock 'n' roll radio program on SiriusXM satellite radio. Join Texas audiences as he belts out classic Dictators tunes and other gems from his extensive catalog, promising an electrifying showcase of punk prowess.

Watch Handsome Dick Manitoba Play "Kick out the Jams"

For over four decades, Manitoba has been a driving force in punk rock, captivating audiences worldwide with his raw energy and undeniable charisma. Despite parting ways with his longtime bandmates, Manitoba remains as formidable as ever, embodying the spirit of punk with every performance. In his own words, "I haven't had enough yet. I WANT MORE!" As Manitoba hits the road once again, fans can expect a high-octane spectacle that pays homage to the rich history of punk rock while forging new paths of sonic exploration. Accompanied by an exceptional band hailing from San Francisco, featuring Craig Behrhorst (Ruffians, ex-Two Bit Thief), Michael Butler (ex-Exodus and ex-JetBoy), Alex Kane (Life, Sex & Death and ex-Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg) and Scotty Slam (ex-Circus of Power and The Stoning), Manitoba promises to deliver a night of pure punk energy that will leave audiences craving more. Don't miss your chance to witness a living legend in action as Handsome Dick Manitoba brings his inimitable brand of punk rock to Texas.

D I S C O V E R

Website:https://handsomedickmanitoba.com/

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/handsomedickmanitoba/

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/richardmanitoba/

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/album/56dg6cWxU5sqJbGlKOlmQt?si=PiyRtdEoR_OwguuBUmCANw

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/@Mr.UrbanShocker

TEXAS TOUR DATES AND TICKETS

Thursday 5/9 - Vibes Underground - San Antonio

Friday 5/10 - The Black Magic Social Club - Houston

Saturday 5/11 - Kick Butt Coffee - Austin

Sunday 5/12 - Three Links - Dallas

