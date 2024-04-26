AKA Will Perform Tribute Concert to the Music of Neil Sedaka and Carole King

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AKA, the dynamic vocal show group based in Lakeway, Texas, has announced an upcoming tribute concert honoring music legends Neil Sedaka and Carole King at the Hill Country Community Theatre. The performances will take place on May 4th at 7:30 pm and May 5th at 2:00 pm.

Since their inception in 2000, AKA has captivated audiences with their infectious energy and passion for music spanning multiple decades. This latest production, "A Tribute to Neil Sedaka and Carole King," promises an unforgettable evening of timeless melodies and iconic rhythms.

"We are excited to bring the magic of Neil Sedaka and Carole King's music to life on stage," said Catherine Rose, founder of AKA. "Their songs have left an indelible mark on music history, and we can't wait to share our interpretation of their iconic tunes with our community."

The concert will feature hits from both artists, showcasing AKA's exceptional vocal talents and dynamic stage presence. Audiences can expect to be transported back to the golden eras of pop and rock through beloved classics such as "Workin’ On a Groovy Thing," "Up On The Roof," and "I Feel the Earth Move."

Tickets for the performances are available for purchase at www.thehcct.org or by calling the box office at 830.798.8944. Adult tickets are priced at $25 plus applicable fees, while youth tickets are $15 plus applicable fees.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of AKA and pay tribute to two legendary songwriters. Get your tickets now for an evening of music, nostalgia, and pure entertainment.



