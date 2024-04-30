Ballet Austin Celebrates Mother's Day Weekend With THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Austin will conclude the 2023/24 Season Mother’s Day weekend with one of the most memorable classical ballets of all time, The Sleeping Beauty. Enchantment awaits in this timeless fairy tale ballet of storybook characters, fairy godmothers, true love’s kiss and more! Featuring live accompaniment by the Austin Symphony Orchestra of Tchaikovsky's fabulous and familiar score. Join Ballet Austin May 10-12 for four performances of this beloved ballet at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

From Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music, to Petipa’s graceful choreography, to the familiar story of “happily ever after,” The Sleeping Beauty is perfect for all ages and generations. This extravagant ballet makes the perfect outing for friends, families, couples, and more.

Join in for ballet’s most famous royal wedding, featuring guests like Puss ‘n Boots & the White Cat, Little Red Riding Hood & the Grey Wolf, and Princess Florine & Bluebird. Designed by Peter Docherty for the English National Ballet, this gorgeous production showcases glittering costumes never-before-seen on the Ballet Austin stage.

“This production is one that Austin has not seen before. The sets and costumes are lush and beautiful and really some of the most extravagant elements we’ve ever put on the stage.” Stephen Mills, Ballet Austin’s Sarah & Ernest Butler Family Fund Artistic Director, said. “I hope the audience feels uplifted and happy as they leave, it’s a spectacular production.”

The Sleeping Beauty ballet premiered over a century ago in 1890 at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, but this story of “true love’s kiss” dates back five centuries earlier to the period between 1330 and 1344. In 1697, French author Charles Perrault wrote his version, titled La Belle au bois dormant, or The Sleeping Beauty in the Wood. Perrault’s version provided the inspiration for Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece, which also incorporates snippets of Tchaikovsky’s melodious score. Choreographer Marius Petipa’s ballet version is based on a combination of Perrault and The Brothers Grimm’s versions of The Sleeping Beauty. Though created for the Russian stage, Petipa designed the ballet to be set in France at the request of the Director of the Imperial Theatres, including the addition of familiar French fairytale characters in the final act like Puss ‘n Boots, Little Red Riding Hood, the White Cat, and Bluebird. Written in a popular style of the time known as ballet-féerie, or fairy play ballet, the ballet premiered to a very successful reception.

Known for his breathtakingly beautiful ballet scores, including The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, and The Nutcracker, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s collective works include ballets, symphonies, operas, and more. The Sleeping Beauty, one of his most famous compositions, is regularly performed by both ballet companies and symphony orchestras around the world.

Ballet Austin wishes a fond farewell to long-time Company dancer James Fuller, retiring at the end of the 2023/24 Season. James will perform his final role with Ballet Austin as Prince Désiré in The Sleeping Beauty on Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m.

James joined Ballet Austin's main company in 2010 after training at Ballet Pacifica Conservatory and Boston Ballet School. He apprenticed with Oregon Ballet Theatre for a year before enrolling at Harvard University, where he performed works by Paul Taylor, Martha Graham, George Balanchine, and Alvin Ailey. James performed numerous roles with Ballet Austin, most recently Siegfried in Swan Lake, the Prince in Cinderella, Cavalier in The Nutcracker, and the Imp of the Perverse in Stephen Mills’ POE / A Tale of Madness.

Elevate your theater experience by attending The Sleeping Beauty on Friday, May 10 for Opening Night at Ballet Austin. Featuring special offerings and experiences, attendees may upgrade their evening to include delicious light bites, themed beverages, and pre-show activations.

Offered for pre-purchase for this production, indulge in hand-crafted pre-show charcuterie bites, available for one or two people. Step out onto our Skyline View Lounge to enjoy your evening al fresco, with beautiful views of the downtown skyline and refreshing spring air. Skip the crowded bar lines with a full-service cash bar, also located outside on our Skyline View Lounge, serving unique beverage creations inspired by the production.

Photo Credit: Tony Spielberg, courtesy of Ballet Austin

