KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Play Bass Concert Hall, September 30â€“October 5

Five-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical comes to Austin as part of the 2025â€“2026 Broadway in Austin season.

By: Jul. 22, 2025
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Play Bass Concert Hall, September 30â€“October 5 Image
Texas Performing Arts will present the Austin engagement of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the five-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, at Bass Concert Hall from September 30 to October 5, 2025, as part of the 2025â€“2026 Broadway in Austin season. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m..

Written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and featuring music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori.Â Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the musical tells the story of a teenage girl with a rare aging condition navigating family dysfunction, first love, and the search for joy in suburban New Jersey.

The production took home five 2023 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Leading Actress in a Musical, and Best Featured Actress. Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tonys for Best Score.



