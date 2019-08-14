HCCT Announces Cast For MORE SENIOR MOMENTS

The Hill Country Community Theatre announces casting for the first show of its 2019-20 season, the musical comedy "More Senior Moments," book, music and lyrics by Linda Kaufman. Opening on Thursday, September 19 the show will run through October 6. The ensemble cast features Francie Dix, Anson Hahn, Pam Hawley, Wayne Hawley, Maris Lynne Long, Fran McRedmond, Sharon Penny, Nina Price, Seth Smith, Toni Souther, and Jeff Townsend. It will be directed by Mike Rademaekers with music direction by Les Young.

The sequel to "Senior Moments," produced by HCCT in 2017, "More Senior Moments" is a series of rollicking musical vignettes dealing with aging. Growing older has many facets and can be uproarious at times and deeply moving at others. The show is guaranteed to produce laughter as it moves from scene to scene, touching on life experiences that every audience member can relate to.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2:15 p.m. Sundays. Tickets go on sale September 12 for the general public. HCCT Season Subscribers may make reservations starting September 9.

PHOTO: Cast members (l to r) Fran McRedmond, Francie Dix, Maris Lynne Long, and Toni Souther debate the benefits (and taste) of kale in the rehearsal of a scene from "More Senior Moments."





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You