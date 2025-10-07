 tracker
Georgetown Palace Theatre Opens Ken Ludwig’s BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY

Performances run October 10 – November 9 at the Palace Playhouse.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
Georgetown Palace Theatre Opens Ken Ludwig’s BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY Image
The Georgetown Palace Theatre will open Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Palace Playhouse. Directed by Meredith Connely, the fast-paced comedy-adventure brings a beloved detective story to the stage with quick wit, inventive staging, and plenty of surprises.

From multi-award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, Baskerville reimagines Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Holmes and Dr. Watson must unravel a chilling mystery before a family curse claims its next victim. With just five actors playing over forty characters, the production promises a whirlwind of disguises, accents, and intrigue.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Venue: Palace Playhouse, 216 W. 8th St., Georgetown, TX 78626
Dates: October 10 – November 9, 2025
Tickets: Available now at georgetownpalace.com
Director: Meredith Connely

An Opening Night After Party will take place in the Playhouse lobby, featuring complimentary drinks and snacks and a chance to meet the cast.




Videos