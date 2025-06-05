Georgetown Palace Theatre 2026 Season to Celebrate Historic 100-Year Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Georgetown Palace Theatre has revealed its 2026 season, marking the 100-year anniversary of the historic Springer Stage with a lineup of twelve productions that highlight themes of music, mystery, dance, diversity, peace, love, and laughter.

Under the leadership of Executive Artistic Director Ron Watson, the upcoming season spans beloved classics, powerful dramas, joyful musicals, and uproarious comedies across the Springer and Playhouse stages.

The season opens on the Springer Stage with Swing! (Feb. 13–Mar. 1), a jubilant celebration of the jazz and dance styles that broke barriers and defined an era. From Jive and Lindy Hop to West Coast Swing and Hip-Hop Swing, this exhilarating musical showcases the infectious energy of the Swing era. On the Playhouse Stage, The Mountaintop (Feb. 27–Mar. 29) offers a fictional but emotionally charged reimagining of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s final night, set entirely in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic Oklahoma! (Mar. 20–Apr. 19) returns to the Springer Stage with its sweeping tale of frontier romance and rivalry, while Every Brilliant Thing (May 1–31) on the Playhouse Stage presents a tender and humorous one-person show about mental health, resilience, and finding joy in life’s smallest details.

Jesus Christ Superstar (May 29–July 5), with its iconic 1970s rock score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, brings high emotion and legendary songs to the Springer Stage, told through the lens of Judas Iscariot. Meanwhile, back on the Playhouse Stage, The Second-To-Last Chance Ladies League (June 19–July 26) follows four lifelong friends as they stumble through hilarious misadventures in hospitality and rediscover their bond in this sequel to Always a Bridesmaid.

42nd Street (July 24–Aug. 30) taps its way across the Springer Stage with classic Broadway charm, high-kicking dance numbers, and timeless songs like “Lullaby of Broadway” and “We’re in the Money.” For fans of mystery, And Then There Were None (Aug. 14–Sept. 20) brings Agatha Christie’s gripping murder thriller to life on the Playhouse Stage.

October brings two dark delights: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Oct. 2–Nov. 1) on the Springer Stage tells the wickedly funny story of Monty Navarro and his climb up the aristocratic ladder—one suspicious death at a time. On the Playhouse Stage, The Woman in Black (Oct. 9–Nov. 8) spins a chilling ghost story steeped in loss, guilt, and supernatural revenge.

The holiday season lights up with A Wonderful Life (Nov. 20–Dec. 30), a stage adaptation of Frank Capra’s timeless film that celebrates community, self-worth, and love in the face of adversity. Finally, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) (Nov. 27–Dec. 30) on the Playhouse Stage brings a madcap holiday mashup featuring every Christmas tradition and carol imaginable in a laugh-out-loud festive romp.

“As we enter our centennial year, this season is a true celebration of the Palace’s legacy,” said Watson. “We’re inviting our community to join us for a year filled with heart, history, and extraordinary performances.”

For more information, tickets, and subscription options, visit www.georgetownpalace.com or contact the Box Office at (512) 869-7469.

Swing!

Springer Stage

February 13 – March 1, 2026

A dazzling musical celebration of the Swing era, Swing! pays tribute to the cultural phenomenon that shattered barriers and brought the world to its feet. From Jive and Lindy Hop to West Coast Swing and Hip-Hop, this exuberant revue features exhilarating dance numbers and hits from the 1930s to 1946. A high-energy reminder that Swing is more than a genre—it’s a state of mind.

The Mountaintop

Playhouse Stage

February 27 – March 29, 2026

Written by Katori Hall, this gripping drama imagines the final evening in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., set in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the night before his assassination. Through a powerful, intimate encounter, The Mountaintop explores legacy, mortality, and the humanity behind the iconic figure.

Oklahoma!

Springer Stage

March 20 – April 19, 2026

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s groundbreaking first musical brings turn-of-the-century Oklahoma to life through sweeping melodies and heartfelt storytelling. Follow farm girl Laurey and her two suitors—Curly the cowboy and Jud the brooding farmhand—as love, rivalry, and identity take center stage in this enduring American classic.

Every Brilliant Thing

Playhouse Stage

May 1 – May 31, 2026

This heartwarming and humorous one-person play invites the audience into the journey of a child-turned-adult trying to help their mother battle depression—by writing a list of everything worth living for. Funny, moving, and deeply human, Every Brilliant Thing is a tender exploration of hope, resilience, and joy.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Springer Stage

May 29 – July 5, 2026

The iconic rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber returns with raw energy and unforgettable songs like “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.” Told from Judas’s perspective, Jesus Christ Superstar delves into the final days of Jesus’s life in a powerful, music-driven exploration of faith, betrayal, and revolution.

The Second-To-Last Chance Ladies League

Playhouse Stage

June 19 – July 26, 2026

This hilarious sequel to Always a Bridesmaid reunites four lifelong friends as they launch a new business venture—“Occasionally Yours,” an all-events venue housed in their beloved wedding hall. Packed with laugh-out-loud mishaps and heartwarming moments, this comedy by Jones Hope Wooten is both a standalone delight and a crowd-pleasing return to fan-favorite characters.

42nd Street

Springer Stage

July 24 – August 30, 2026

A tap-dancing, show-stopping tribute to Broadway’s golden age, 42nd Street follows Peggy Sawyer, a hopeful chorus girl who steps into the spotlight when the lead actress is injured. With hits like “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” this Depression-era musical is full of charm, pizzazz, and razzle-dazzle.

And Then There Were None

Playhouse Stage

August 14 – September 20, 2026

Agatha Christie’s most chilling mystery unfolds as ten strangers are lured to a remote island and picked off one by one. As a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the guests realize a murderer is among them—bringing past sins to deadly light. A classic whodunit with a relentless, suspenseful pace.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Springer Stage

October 2 – November 1, 2026

When Monty Navarro discovers he’s eighth in line for an earldom, he sets out to eliminate the D’Ysquith family—one hilarious death at a time. This Tony-winning musical comedy is packed with wit, charm, and a dash of the macabre as Monty juggles love, murder, and ambition in Victorian England.

The Woman in Black

Playhouse Stage

October 9 – November 8, 2026

In this spine-chilling ghost story, a lawyer enlists an actor to help him recount a haunting experience from his past—only for the spectral presence to return. A masterclass in suspense and atmosphere, The Woman in Black has thrilled audiences for decades with its gripping theatrical storytelling.

A Wonderful Life

Springer Stage

November 20 – December 30, 2026

Adapted from the classic Frank Capra film, this heartfelt musical tells the story of George Bailey and the power of one person to make a difference. With music by Joe Raposo and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, A Wonderful Life captures the spirit of the season and the enduring impact of kindness, hope, and love.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)

Playhouse Stage

November 27 – December 30, 2026

Why tell just one holiday tale when you can tell them all? In this madcap comedy, three actors ditch A Christmas Carol in favor of every Christmas story ever told—from global traditions to pop culture icons. The result is a fast-paced, festive romp through holiday chaos and cheer.

For tickets, subscriptions, and more information, visit www.georgetownpalace.com or contact the Box Office at (512) 869-7469.

Comments