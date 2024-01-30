GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to the Hobby Center in Spring 2024

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10am.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center is proud to present the Houston premiere of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Girl From the North Country at the Hobby Center from April 30 – May 5, 2024. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10am.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”   

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians. 

The Girl From the North Country acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke) and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen). Casting subject to change. 

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; associate direction by Barbara Rubin; and music direction by Timothy Splain. Girl From The North Country is produced by Runaway Entertainment.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade




