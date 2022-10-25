Full Cast Announced for THE (ONE-ACT) PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse has announced the cast for The (One-Act) Play that Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer playing November 18-December 18, 2022. Long-time company member and recently appointed Associate Artistic Director, Ben Wolfe, will direct the season opener. Tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/playthatgoeswrong.

The (One-Act) Play That Goes Wrong is a hilarious new farce following the cast and crew of The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they put on their latest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, a 1920's murder mystery play that is destined to be their best show yet! But throughout the show, the company faces twists and turns when the murder victim can't seem to stay dead, the set turns out to be less than stable and the stage manager finds herself thrust into the spotlight.

The cast includes Ben G BazÃ¡n as Max, Liz Beckham as Sandra, Chase Brewer as Jonathan, Sarah Chong Harmer as Annie, Huck Huckaby as Dennis, Tobie Minor as Robert, Scott Shipman as Chris, and Owen Ziegler as Trevor.

Previously announced design team members behind making sure that The (One-Act) Play That Goes Wrong goes right include Ben Wolfe as director, Buffy Manners as costume designer, Mark Novick as lighting designer, Robert S. Fisher as sound designer, Tobie Minor as fight choreographer, and Barry Miller as stage manager.

Joining the team as scenic and properties designers are Lara Haddock and Mike Toner and Bernadette Nason as assistant stage manager.

Originally premiering at the Old Red Lion Theatre in London 2012 under the title The Murder Before Christmas, this one act version of Mischief Theatre's world-famous play was expanded to a two-act version in 2014 and opened on Broadway in 2017.

The performances will take place at Austin Playhouse's new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located across the street in the Callaway House Parking Garage.

The 2022-23 Subscription Season includes The (One-Act) Play that Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, the world premiere of Nightbird by R. Eric Thomas, Indecent by Paula Vogel, and Big Fish with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by John August.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

THE (ONE-ACT) PLAY THAT GOES WRONG | November 18-December 18, 2022

November 18-December 18, 2022 | Thursday - Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 20, Nov 27, Dec 4, and Dec 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Austin Playhouse (new West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd | Austin TX 78705

austinplayhouse.com/playthatgoeswrong

Tickets are $32-38; with Pick-Your-Price Thursdays and Half-Price Student Tickets are available at austinplayhouse.com; group discounts are available for parties of 15+ with a pre-show party reception room available. Group inquiries can be made at boxoffice@playhouse.com

Agatha Christie meets Noises Off in this hilarious new farce.

When The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society open their latest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, everything that could go wrong does. This makes for a very difficult evening for the intrepid troupe and a side-splittingly fun evening for you.

Covid Policy: Masks are recommended throughout the building except while drinking. For patrons who prefer extra precautions, "Masks Mandatory" performances are available on Sunday, November 20, and Friday, December 2.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 23rd season. Currently under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, and Associate Artistic Directors Ben Wolfe and Sarah Fleming Walker, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin's artistic community. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.