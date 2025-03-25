FAT HAM Regional Premiere Cast Announced At Austin Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Playhouse has announced the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of the deliciously funny and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham by James ljames. Directed by Ben Wolfe, this modern new take on Hamlet that took New York by storm plays June 6–29, 2025 at Austin Playhouse.

Funny, profound, and inspired by Shakespeare's classic tale of Hamlet, critically acclaimed playwright James ljames sheds light on generational trauma and identity in a delectable comedy tragedy with Fat Ham.

“Hamlet is perhaps my all-time favorite play, and this fresh contemporary take - one that speaks to identity, joy, and dealing with family drama - is both hilarious and haunting,” said director Wolfe. “At a time when it may feel like the world is falling apart around us, Fat Ham reminds us that we have the power to redefine our own narratives, to take our story back, to speak truth to power, and maybe, just maybe, to find our happy place along the way.”

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

Casting for Fat Ham includes Albert Igbinigie as Juicy; Marc Pouhé as Pap/Rev; Yunina Barbour-Payne as Tedra; Addrian Shontai as Tio; Vivian Noble as Opal; Nicholas Hunter as Larry; and Gina Houston as Rabby.

Directed by Ben Wolfe with Theodore Jones as assistant director. The Production Team also includes Mark Novick as lighting designer; Desireé Humphries as Costume Designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Ismael Soto III as properties designer; Robert S. Fisher as sound designer; Jennifer Sturley as dramaturg; and Barry Miller as production stage manager.

Performances will take place at Austin Playhouse, located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St. Tickets on sale today at austinplayhouse.com/fatham.

