Disability Short Fringe Theatre Festival Comes to Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TUBU Fest - Theatre for Us By Us, A Disability Short Fringe Theatre Festival is a three-day celebration of creativity, inclusion and community. It runs September 25–27, 2025 at Ground Floor Theatre in Austin, with all performances livestreamed to ensure accessibility across Texas and worldwide.

TUBU Fest embraces all disabilities — physical, mental, neurological, invisible, diagnosed and undiagnosed — with no expectation of disclosure and no judgment either way. TUBU Fest is a safe space for people with disabilities to have their voices heard through their artwork in a one of a kind community-oriented festival with opportunities for networking and taking their art to the next level.

“TUBU Fest is a beautiful award-winning festival with countless hours of hard work, dedication, and passion from incredible artists changing the theatrical landscape from the inside out.” said Liz Ross, executive director of TUBU Fest.

The program includes original short works and resources for artists interested in advancing their craft. Performances highlight the creativity of disability communities while also opening conversations with broader audiences.

Art Spark Texas serves as the fiscal sponsor for TUBU Fest, providing the nonprofit umbrella that allows the festival to accept tax-deductible donations and pursue grants. As fiscal sponsor, Art Spark Texas manages financial oversight, compliance and administrative support so TUBU Fest can focus on curating performances and accessibility. The partnership aligns with Art Spark Texas’ mission to expand opportunities for artists with disabilities across Texas and ensures community contributions directly support the festival’s artists, access services and production costs. Donations to TUBU Fest are processed through Art Spark Texas.

“Artists with disabilities are telling stories that expand our understanding of theatre and of each other,” said Celia Hughes, executive director of Art Spark Texas. “TUBU Fest is about more than inclusion — it’s about spotlighting work that is innovative, authentic and deeply human.”

With accessible spaces, deep community ties and a mission that centers underrepresented voices, Ground Floor Theatre was the ideal home for TUBU Fest.

TUBU Fest 2025 Play Selections

Civil Engagement by James Caverly

Blanket by Jeff Wilkinson

Gun Shy by Chris Woodworth

Doing Things Right by Taylor Flanagan

Words to That Effect by FJ Hartland

Curs’d Be Macbeth by Donna Latham

Vernal Roost by Candyce L Rusk

Plan B by Áine King

Behind Two Walls by J. Lois Diamond

Dog by Marla Porter

4 Stars by Barbara Kimmel

The Strand That Beads You by Allison Fradkin

Glitter Girl by Emma Maguire

Hiring Joyce by Jack Rushton

The Silver Trio by Cole Hunter Dzubak

Alternates

Violet and Harris by Samuel Thomas Heyman

Simon Says by Erin Mougho

Leviathon One by Kevin Stuart Brodie

How To Grow a Man by Nicole Cortichiato

October Surprise by Robert Weibezahl