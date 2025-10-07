Deaf Austin Theatre To Host 2nd Annual BAT BALL Fundraising Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT) will host its 2nd Annual Bat Ball: A Fundraising Gala on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Ground Floor Theatre, one of Austin’s most beloved performing arts spaces. The event will support DAT’s 2025–2026 production season and celebrate the successes of its 2024–2025 season.

This year’s Leather and Lace theme invites guests to dress in black and gold, expressing their creativity through leather, lace, or both. The evening will feature live entertainment, including local band The Bone Pilots, a genre-defying Austin favorite, and a special performance by Ashlea Hayes, who will share an excerpt from her original play Ghari Moves Without Permission, premiering later this fall at Ground Floor Theatre. A Silent Auction will showcase items from local businesses such as Koncept Garage, Twin Liquors, BLACK SWAN Yoga, BookPeople, Gourmet Gift Baskets, Kendra Scott, and Butterfly Cat Designs, with additional donations welcome at secretary@deafaustintheatre.org.

Guests will enjoy appetizers from Crepe Crazy, a Deaf-owned Austin staple, and VIP ticket holders will receive exclusive perks, including the chance to win a DAT swag bag.

Founded in 2017, Deaf Austin Theatre is a Deaf-centered company producing acclaimed ASL-first theatrical works, including Cinderella and The Laramie Project. DAT continues to break barriers, amplify Deaf artists, and build community through inclusive and accessible live performance.