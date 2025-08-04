City Theatre Austin to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Theatre Austin kicks off its fall season with the gleefully twisted, sci-fi musical hit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, running August 29 through September 14 at the Genesis Creative Collective (1507 Wilshire Blvd, Austin, TX 78722).

Featuring a Motown-infused score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), this outrageous musical comedy follows the story of Seymour, a shy floral clerk who stumbles upon a peculiar plant with a growing appetite—for blood. As the mysterious plant (Audrey II) catapults him to fame and fortune, Seymour must choose between love and the price of feeding his success.

With its mix of B-movie camp, doo-wop style harmonies, and the darkly comic underbelly of the American Dream, Little Shop of Horrors has captivated audiences for over four decades and remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

The production stars Aaron Matijasic, Lauren Beach, Jeff Phillips, Kevin Anderson, Nicole Boyd, Zoe Peterson, TaTyana Smith, Jackson Reed, Micaiah Armstrong, and Audrey II. It is directed by Andy Berkovsky, with musical direction by Carrie Culver and accompaniment by Jeffrey Jones-Ragona.