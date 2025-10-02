Chorus Austin Will Perform AS WE PASS THROUGH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chorus Austin’s Chamber Ensemble, under the direction of Artistic Director Ryan Heller, will present As We Pass Through at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, 12 at First English Lutheran Church. Tickets, which start at $25, are available (including a “pay what you’re able” option) at [ChorusAustin.org]ChorusAustin.org.

This moving a cappella program showcases the expressive range of the human voice through works that span various traditions and styles. Among the highlights are Rosephanye Powell’s The Word Was God, a modern masterpiece of rhythmic and spiritual energy and Lajos Bardos’s Libera Me written between the World Wars, renowned for its intensity, power and colorful vocal writing. More contemporary pieces include arrangements of Coldplay’s Human Heart and Dolly Parton’s Light of a Clear Blue Morning.

The ensemble will also perform Pärt Uusberg’s Muusika, a radiant work from one of Estonia’s leading contemporary composers. Its gentle textures and sense of wonder about the power of music provide a perfect complement to the more familiar works on the program.

Intimate sounds and an exquisite blend mark the Chorus Austin Chamber Ensemble. The group performs works ranging in style from early Renaissance music to contemporary pieces, accompanied or a cappella. Ensemble members have extensive choral backgrounds, the majority of whom are professional musicians. Since its founding in 1985 as the Austin Handel-Haydn Society, the Chamber Ensemble has appeared with Austin Opera, the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Austin, and the Georgetown Festival of the Arts.

“As We Pass Through invites audiences into a profound musical journey, one that reflects on the shared experiences of being human,” said Ryan Heller, Artistic Director. “This program is more than just a concert, it is a space for deep listening, reflection, and connection; an opportunity to not only come together in community, but to journey inward and perhaps to find meaning in the shared path we walk.”

The concert will last approximately 60 minutes without intermission, offering a concentrated and immersive musical journey.

ABOUT CHORUS AUSTIN: A rich tradition of great choral music and modern musical innovations mark Chorus Austin, a non-profit community-based organization dedicated to bringing great choral works to Austin and the Central Texas area. Under the Chorus Austin umbrella are its four ensembles: the Symphonic Chorus, the Chamber Ensemble, the Women’s Chorus and the Outreach Chorus. Each group offers a distinctive concert experience for both audience and singers led by Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Heller.