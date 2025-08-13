Cast and Creatives Set for THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Penfold Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penfold Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creatives for the musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with music and lyrics by William Finn and a Tony Award- winning book by Rachel Sheinkin. Directed by Scott Shipman with musical direction by Susan Finnigan The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs September 12–28,2025 at Penfold Theatre.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has been a beloved show for me since I first discovered the soundtrack in 2005,” says Director and Penfold Operations Manager Scott Shipman. “It has been a dream show to do ever since, and I am thrilled to finally be able to bring it to life with our stellar cast and team. In addition to having fantastically fun music and being absolutely hilarious for both the cast and audience, the show is a touching story about found family and making connections with others.”

Set in the fictional Putnam County, the musical introduces a group of high-achieving young students (comically portrayed by adult actors) who have gathered for the spelling bee, an annual highlight of their small community. To these dictionary-devouring youngsters, this is more than a contest. It’s a chance to prove themselves, not just as spellers but as talented individuals, worthy of love and approval––especially from their parents.

“This show reminds us not to judge and that we never know what others are going through,” continues Shipman. “For anyone who has ever felt out of place, misunderstood, or ‘othered’ by peers––and, let’s be honest, who hasn’t?––this show playfully reminds us that we aren’t alone and that nothing is insurmountable. As Penfold’s mission is to bring intimate stories of empathy and hope to the community, I cannot think of a more compelling and appropriate romp to share with everyone.”

Acclaimed by The Washington Post as “a loony lollipop of a musical,” The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has a heart for all those who’ve felt they have to be the best just to be good enough.

Casting includes Will Mallick as Chip Tolentino, Eugenia De la Garza as Logainne Scwartzandgrubeniere, Andrew De La Garza as Leaf Coneybear, DJ Delvecchio as William Barfee, Elysia Worcester as Marcy Park, Myk Garcia as Olive Ostrovsky, Megan DeYoung as Rona Lisa Peretti, Ismael Soto III as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, and Tony Nielson as Mitch Mahoney.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is directed by Scott Shipman with musical direction by Susan Finnigan. The production team includes Choreography and Assistant Direction by Jacob Rosenbaum, Set Design by Mel Edwards, Costume Design by Glenda Wolfe, Lighting Design by Patrick Anthony, Sound Design by Nicolae Wallace, Monroe Oxley as Technical Director, and Kat Kennedy as Production Stage Manager.