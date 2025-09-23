Cast Set for PERIL IN THE ALPS Regional Premiere at Austin Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of Steven Dietz’s new play, Peril in the Alps. Directed by Robert Tolaro and inspired by Agatha Christie’s Poirot Investigates, this comedic mystery plays November 21–December 28, 2025 at Austin Playhouse.

“Two years ago, I directed my play Murder on the Links (adapted from Dame Agatha Christie) at Austin Playhouse. It was an enormously gratifying collaboration,” said playwright Dietz. “Now, using stories from Christie’s Poirot Investigates, I’ve put Hercule Poirot, Captain Hastings, and a few of “Links” primary characters in a new comic mystery for the stage. Those who live in complicated times often turn to mysteries for escape. The active uncertainty of events feels familiar; the fact that all will shortly be solved feels comforting. The theatre can reward us with victories that are often maddeningly elusive in the real world. And, in the case of Peril in the Alps, do so with no small measure of delight.”

Casting for Peril in the Alps includes Ben Wolfe as Hercule Poirot; Lara Toner Haddock as Hastings; Tonie Knight as Woman One; Huck Huckaby as Man One; Sarah Chong Dickey as Woman Two; and Bailey Ellis as Man Two.

Directed by Robert Tolaro with Sarah Fleming Walker as assistant director. The production team also includes Mark Novick as lighting designer; Diana Huckaby as Costume Designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Kiryat Jearim Castillo as properties designer; Robert S. Fisher as sound designer; Barry Miller as production stage manager and Stephen Mercantel as assistant stage manager.