Cast Announced for CENICIENTA at ZACH Theatre

This award-winning bilingual stage adaptation of the tale of Cinderella is infused with puppetry, Mexican culture and humor.

Nov. 07, 2022  

ZACH Theatre has announced the cast for the return of Cenicienta playing a limited four-show engagement November 3 - December 9, 2022. Under the direction of Caroline Reck, this award-winning bilingual stage adaptation of the tale of Cinderella is infused with puppetry, Mexican culture and humor.

Casting includes Madison Palomo as Belinda with Off Stage Voices provided by RUPERT REYES as Gary Soto, CAROLINE RECK as Stepmother, LILLI LOPEZ as Reina, and MARINA DEYOE-PEDRAZA as Preciosa.

Cenicienta is directed by CAROLINE RECK. Additional production team includes original music composition by AMMON TAYLOR, RACHEL ATKINSON as lighting designer, PETE MARTINEZ as sound designer with additional sound and mixing by K. ELIOT HAYNES, scenic, costume and prop design by CAROLINE RECK, videography by AARON MOUER, and Zac Crofford as the stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of Cenicienta:

Cenicienta: A Bilingual Children's Story

Written by Caroline Reck and Rupert Reyes | Original Music Composition by Ammon Taylor

Featuring Madison Palomo as Belinda

When: November 12-December 3, 2022 | Saturdays at 2:00 p.m.
Where: The Kleberg at ZACH | 1421 W Riverside Drive | Austin, TX | 78704
Tickets: Start at $16 (Youth) and $20 (Adult) available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

Summary: zachtheatre.org/cenicienta

ZACH Theatre presents Glass Half Full's production about ten-year-old Belinda who loves to tell stories, but when she's in the basement preparing for a party upstairs, she'll have to get creative. Using everyday objects like a teapot and doily, Belinda recreates the classic tale of Cinderella using puppetry, Spanish and English. Belinda learns to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself in this captivating Cinderella for all ages tackling culture heritage, family, and the power of language.

Age recommendation: 5 and up

Run time: 50 minutes

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $18 one hour before show time (with valid ID). A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for Mainstage preview performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family series 2022-23 season shows. ZACH XP Members get early-access to reserve seats. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

CAST

Madison Palomo - Belinda

Rupert Reyes - Gary Soto

Herman Gambhir - Stepmother

Lilli Lopez - Reina

Marina DeYoe-Pedraza - Preciosa

PRODUCTION TEAM

Caroline Reck - Director

Ammon Taylor - Original Music Composition

Rachel Atkinson - Lighting Designer

Pete Martinez - Sound Designer

K. Eliott Haynes - Additional Sound and Mixing

Caroline Reck - Scenic, Costume and Prop Designer

Aaron Mouer - Videography

Zac Crofford- Stage Manager

COVID PROTOCOLS AND HEALTH AND SAFETY:

Though masks are optional at ZACH Theatre at this time, wearing a high-quality mask (KF94, KN95, or better) is encouraged as it can provide individuals with additional protection.

The health and safety of our ZACH family has always been our first priority, and we will continue to monitor risk levels in Austin and update our policies in accordance with CDC and Austin Public Health guidelines.

Find a complete list of ZACH's Health & Safety commitments, please visit zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich Mclalwain. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://www.zachtheatre.org for more information.

ZACH Theatre's 2021-22 Season is sponsored in part by Baylor Scott & White Health, Holiday Inn-Town Lake, Betty Nowlin, and Carolyn and Marc Seriff; and by grants from The Shubert Foundation, Junior League of Austin, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, and the Cultural Arts Division of The City of Austin Economic Development Department.




