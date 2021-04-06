BWW Review: SONGS UNDER THE STARS 'GOSPEL DOWN BY THE RIVERSIDE' at ZACH

There's a silver lining for theatre fans during this pandemic stuff, and it's ZACH's Spring Concert series SONGS UNDER THE STARS. I attended last week, and you have one more weekend to catch Austin theatre icons Judy Arnold, Kia Dawn Fulton, Roderick Sanford, and Janis Stinson for the "Gospel Down by the Riverside," segment in the SONGS UNDER THE STARS series.

Part of a longer run that began on March 18th with "Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry," and running through May 9th with "Tameca Jones In Concert; Opening by Omar Phoenix," "Disney Through the Decades" and "Mariachi Melodias De Mexico," "Gospel Down by the Riverside" began April 1st and runs through this next weekend, closing on April 11th.

The publicity for "Gospel Down by the Riverside" tells us we'll be "uplifted and inspired," but this quartet of talent, backed by a wonderful band that includes my favorite gospel pianist/organist Deric Lewis delivers much more than that to the starved theatre goer. For those of us who have been on the Austin theatre scene for as long me (ahem!) this show is an inspiring reminder of the growth and influence that ZACH and these four performers have had on our lives over the years. Originally brought together in ZACH's production of CROWNS (I remember the young lad Roderick Sanford decked out in a white suit as dazzling as his performance...) and together in other excellent productions of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, BEEHIVE, and RAGTIME, these four stars shone as bright as the stars hiding behind the cloudy sky overhead on Saturday night. Among the shows mentioned, I couldn't help but be reminded of two incredible productions of GOSPEL AT COLONUS as the narrative interludes wandered back in time. I would be remiss if I didn't admit my bias of these shows as being among my favorites in general, but especially when brought to us by the ZACH Theatre.

Productions at ZACH rarely fail to be delivered with superior style and finesse. This concert is no different. And what reviewer in her right mind wouldn't jump at the chance to see these four powerhouse performers together, yet again? Not this one, thank you very much.

Roderick Sanford anchors this concert and he never disappoints. I have the honor of enjoying Rod's rich vocals, AND a little of his preaching most Sundays; he well deserves the wider audience this concert (and ZACH in general) gives him. And, when he goes off script even by his own admission as he did on Saturday night, the rest of us love it. Janis Stinson, who is now in Galveston, is back in Austin to gift us with her robust and deep vocals after far too long. Kia Fulton's almost ethereal presence belies her powerful voice. But I confess, Judy Arnold has always held a special place in my heart. Her unbounded ferocious soprano is captivating. Without a pandemic, how would we have otherwise been gifted with these four together again for a concert?

This hour long concert is packed with recognizable classics, and some surprises. Fulton's "His Eye is on The Sparrow' is gorgeous, Arnold's "Mary Don't You Weep," is mesmerizing, and I may prefer Arnold, Stinson and Fulton's version of "Is My Living in Vain," to The Clark Sisters'. From the pop gospel hit "Operator" to the black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "Gospel Down by The Riverside" is packed with energy, joy and life.

I'll usually tip my hat to the tech team in some way when I write a review, and the team on this concert was flawless, per the ZACH usual. In the case of the "Songs Under The Stars" series, though, the ushers deserve an extra special mention. Safety protocols are in place for this show performed on the plaza, and from start to finish, the courteous and efficient usher team insured all of us had a normal temperature, stayed safely distanced, and got to and from the facilities with ease and care. If you're concerned about safety guidelines being followed, rest easy and reserve your seats now.

Catching such a great show after sooooooooo long will do your heart good. It certainly did mine.

SONGS UNDER THE STARS

"Gospel Down by The Riverside" through April 11

Complete series runs through May 9th

Zach Theatre

People's Plaza

202 S Lamar

Tickets must be purchased in advance for seating in physically defined pods or cabanas

For details and tickets visit the ZACH website