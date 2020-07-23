BWW Feature: Theatre Folks Continue To Contribute To Austin Community - Jennifer Rose Davis: The Archive Theatre

It's been a while since I've written a review, nearly six months in fact. Life without theatre has been like having part of myself missing. I know I'm not alone. We are all trying to cope. However there are those in the theatre community that have taken this extraordinary time to blossom in creative and helpful ways and I think credit is way passed due. This article is the first in a series, featuring Austin theatre folks who have gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic, those whose community spirit has lifted those around them while theatres remain shuttered.

Today I'd like to feature award winning costume designer and lauded director, Jennifer Rose Davis, whose generosity, creativity and community spirit has shone brightly during these dark times. With her new theatre company, The Archive Theatre, Davis burst on to the Austin theatre scene last September with a glorious production and new translation of Edmond Rostand's CYRANO DE BERGERAC. Following in the new year with Shaw's MAN OF DESTINY, she has already made her way to center stage among the city's elite. But resting on her laurels is something that Jennifer doesn't do. When times are dark, stars shine through the darkness, Jennifer Rose Davis has shown, through her skill and dedication to others, she is indeed a star.

Elevating a simple, now vital, face covering into a must have accessory, Jennifer has worked tirelessly to supply those in need with face masks to protect our community. In early March when our world screeched to a halt, Davis began making masks from fabric scraps she had on hand to help out those in the medical community when the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) shortage became dire. The first 100 she made for theatre family and friends in the early days of the pandemic lockdown. She also took donated fabrics and did the pattern cutting so stitchers without material on hand could sew them to donate to Austin hospitals when the call went out for donations. That's when Zilker Hillside Theatre, Scottish Rite Theatre and The Vortex Theatre all donated fabrics to her efforts. To date, she has personally crafted over 600 masks. Most recently Davis' beautiful and well fitting masks are made from fabrics that center on theatre and literature. From Shakespeare to Poe and in every color of the rainbow, Jennifer's masks are made from two layers of high quality cotton with a layer of non-woven interfacing and a filter pocket. Available in men's, women's and children's sizes, the masks come with your choice of elastic or ties and include a repair kit to make your mask last as long as possible. Pioneer Farms' General Store (10621 Pioneer Farms Drive, Austin) has a selection of colorful masks for $15 each, a portion of the sales price benefits the living history museum and its mission of preserving the history and culture of all central Texans. Or you can order something to express your artistic or literary self by going to The Archive Theatre's Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/thearchivetheater/) and custom order a mask made from Shakespearean themed fabric or one featuring Poe's infamous Raven. These masks are available by donation, a portion of the proceeds benefit The Achieve Theatre. Summer Break Theatre has a number of Davis's masks available for $20 to benefit their company as well. These are available at https://summerbreaktheatre.com/mask-donation/.

The true nature of theatre is sharing. Sharing stories, emotion and culture with the audience brings us closer together as humans. Davis embodies the best in the theatre community and humanity. So if you need a mask or five, check out Jennifer Rose Davis at The Archive Theatre, Pioneer Farms or Summer Break Theatre and help the Austin theatre community at the same time. You'll have a wonderful mask of the highest quality to express your individual taste and how much you care about your community at the same time.

Take care of yourselves, wash your hands and mask up y'all!

Jennifer Rose Davis https://m.facebook.com/thearchivetheater/

Pioneer Farms

10621 Pioneer Farms Drive

Summer Break Theatre

https://summerbreaktheatre.com/mask-donation/

