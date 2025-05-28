Austin Shakespeare’s Young Shakespeare Will Perform CYMBELINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Shakespeare’s acclaimed teen company Young Shakespeare will return this summer with a magical and adventurous production of Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, presented at 8 p.m., June 20–29 at the unique, open-air Curtain Theatre, a replica of Shakespeare’s own playhouse nestled along the banks of Lake Austin. Tickets are available at www.austinshakespeare.org.

“Cymbeline is one of Shakespeare’s most imaginative plays,” said Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. “It’s a thrilling blend of romance, mistaken identity, treachery and reunion—with a brave young heroine at its heart.”

Young Shakespeare Director Cynthia Florez added, “Shakespeare's Cymbeline is our reimagined fairytale fantasy with pop music and contemporary costumes, and our cast of teens who strive to untangle this beguiling web of forbidden love, family strife and palace intrigue.”

The production is the culmination of an intensive one-month Shakespeare training program, during which students immerse themselves in classical performance techniques, voice and movement, verse speaking, and stage combat. This immersive experience not only sharpens their acting skills but also fosters deep ensemble connections and personal growth.

This year’s cast features Young Shakespeare alumni Roman White as Cymbeline, Lara Alcantara as the Queen, Teagan Boyd as Imogen, Jago Mystiek as Cloten, Ace Grossman as Pisanio, David Mackowski as Iachimo and Kenji Miller as Arviragus. Making their Young Shakespeare debut are Simon Auby as Posthumus Leonatus, Katherine Moore as Caiia Lucia, Nicholas Moncivalles as Philario and VV Swami as Belarius.

The production is directed by Cynthia Florez, with costumes by Claire Harsch, sets and lighting by Patrick W. Anthony, sound design by Dawson MacLeod, fight choreography by Toby Minor and choreography by Toni Bravo.

