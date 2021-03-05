Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Austin Shakespeare Presents A Staged Reading Of HENRY IV Parts 1 & 2

Austin Shakespeare is bringing The Bard's two interlinking masterworks to the Zoom screen.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Austin Shakespeare is bringing The Bard's two interlinking masterworks to the Zoom screen with a staged reading of Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2 live on March 27 & 28 with a recorded version available April 2 & 3. Tickets, which are $15 for one show and $25 for two shows, are on Eventbrite.

"These two Henry IV plays are as compelling as Macbeth or Hamlet. After doing 24 online events over the past year, we've learned to use the staging devices of Zoom," said Austin Shakespeare Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella. "Our talented cast is looking forward to using our creativity to bring this dramatic story of power, honor and rebellion to the screen."

Newly crowned Henry IV struggles to keep his throne against a huge rebellion. His son, Prince Hal, begins the play as a wild boy, but transforms over the course of the story into a magnificent, heroic leader. Hal's rowdy companions are headed by the legendary liar, cheat, braggard and lecher: Falstaff. Hal is contrasted by his key opponent, the valiant Hotspur, whom even his father King Henry admires.

Twelve actors will perform in both shows. Tom Green is King Henry IV; Justin Scalise is Prince Hal; Ev Lunning Jr. is Falstaff. They are joined by a cast playing multiple roles: Corinna Browning, Michelle Jackson, Chuck Winkler, Max Green, Matthew Wagner and Matthew Jordan. Every actor in the ensemble has performed in Austin Shakespeare shows at the Long Center Rollins Studio Theatre, as well as Free Shakespeare at the Zilker Hillside Theatre.

Austin Shakespeare's Ann Ciccolella will direct Part 1, and Paul Parente from Philadelphia will direct Part 2. Ciccolella directed Parente in his one-man Henry V at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival in the fall of 2019.

"Shakespeare was at his peak in establishing contrasting characters and powerful action for this imaginative tapestry of history. We are thrilled to bring this amazing ensemble together at this moment," said Ciccolella.


