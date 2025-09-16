Austin Shakespeare Brings THE BEATLES CABARET to Parker Jazz Club in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Austin Shakespeare will return to Parker Jazz Club for its 12th cabaret evening with Beatles Cabaret on Sunday, October 5 at 5 p.m. Beloved Beatles classics will be reimagined in an intimate jazz cabaret setting featuring piano, acoustic bass, and some of Austin’s most acclaimed jazz and soul performers.

Music Director Dan Redner (Ella Fitzgerald Songbooks) will lead the evening from Parker’s Steinway grand piano. The lineup includes Pamela Hart, Austin’s “First Lady of Jazz”; baritone Roderick Sanford in his Austin Shakespeare debut; vocalist Ange Kogutz, blending funk and jazz; and Jimmy Blazer on acoustic bass. Dan Bullock will emcee the evening.

“These swanky, cabaret-style concerts are the perfect way to spend a Sunday evening, while also supporting Austin Shakespeare’s productions and education programs,” said Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella.

Austin Shakespeare is Central Texas’s only professional classical theatre company, presenting bold and imaginative productions at The Long Center’s Rollins Studio Theatre and Free Summer Shakespeare in Zilker Park.