Austin Nonprofit Raasin In The Sun Launches New Initiative, ART FOR ALL This Month

Austin-based nonprofit Raasin in the Sun, founded by creative placemaker and public art visionary Raasin McIntosh, has announced the launch of ART for ALL, a groundbreaking new initiative designed to cultivate safe, creative spaces that engage unhoused and economically insecure individuals while uplifting and beautifying the broader community. The program’s first public workshop will be held on Saturday, October 18, at 2 p.m. at the Austin Central Library (710 W. Cesar Chavez St.), and is free and open to the public.

Through ART for ALL, participants experiencing housing or economic insecurity will have the opportunity to collaborate on mural panels and installations while receiving same-day pay and access to vital support services, including behavioral health care, employment resources, clothing, food, and shelter. Certified Recovery and Peer Specialists will be present to offer mentorship and support throughout the process.

“ART for ALL reimagines the Austin Central Library parking garage by transforming its tunnels, walls, and columns into vibrant murals,” said McIntosh. “Not only will these murals be stunning works of art, but they will also serve as symbols of trust, inclusion, and hope—designed to reduce stigma while fostering stronger bonds across Austin.”

The upcoming workshop will be led by Jane Hervey, Founding Executive Director of Future Front Texas and an ART for ALL partner, who will engage participants in dialogue about the program’s mission and opportunities for involvement.

Founded in 2015, Raasin in the Sun is dedicated to transforming spaces into places of belonging through art, culture, and community. The organization envisions a city that reflects its people—vibrant, inclusive, and alive with creativity. Its five core program pillars—DAWN (public art), RISE (creative placemaking), SHINE (arts in education), RENEW (art maintenance), and RAY (mural map)—work together to activate public spaces and create sustainable platforms for artists and residents to thrive together.

Notable projects include The Resilience Project, The Pillars Project, Harvesting Hope Mural at Huston-Tillotson University, Be Well Murals at Lamar Blvd Underpass, Walls Unite, and Masontown Texas Interactive Mural, among others. Each project reinforces Raasin in the Sun’s core belief: that art is not merely seen, but lived—and that it can heal, connect, and transform communities.

The ART for ALL program provides more than creative opportunity—it delivers economic empowerment. Each program day will host a lottery for 20 available slots, drawing from 80–100 participants. Over its first 28 weeks, ART for ALL expects to provide over $250,000 in same-day wages to more than 100 unhoused individuals, with each participant earning $250 for up to eight hours of work, exceeding Austin’s living wage standard.

By engaging participants in creative collaboration, the program fosters self-esteem, connection, and a sense of purpose while amplifying public understanding of homelessness. The resulting murals and installations will not only beautify city spaces but also inspire empathy, dismantle stigma, and highlight the human stories behind Austin’s housing crisis.

ART for ALL is made possible through a robust network of partners, including The City of Austin, Austin Public Library, Hungry Hill Foundation, The Other Ones Foundation, The Mosaic Workshop, Art from the Streets, Future Front Texas, The Cathedral, Mas Cultura, RichesArt Gallery, and OFCOLOR. Additional workshops and creative opportunities will be announced later this fall and winter.