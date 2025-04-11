Austin Gay Men's Chorus Will Perform SHAKE THE RAFTERS Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will share songs of love, resilience and belonging at its spring concert, Shake The Rafters, which will be held at First Austin, 901 Trinity St. Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 18 at 4 p.m. Tickets start at just $20.

Shake the Rafters promises to be an exhilarating musical experience, weaving together a rich tapestry of sound that spans genres and generations. The program will feature an eclectic mix of beloved classics and contemporary hits, taking audiences on a journey of love, resilience, and belonging.

Fans of pop and rock will delight in timeless favorites from The Beatles, the chart-topping melodies of Harry Styles, and the soul-stirring music of Sam Smith, all brought to life with dynamic and heartfelt arrangements. The concert will also showcase the innovative harmonies of rising artist Pax Ressler, whose thought-provoking compositions add a fresh and compelling dimension to the performance. In addition to these popular selections, the evening will highlight powerful classical and choral works, including We Are, a moving composition by Austin’s Grammy Award-winning Craig Hella Johnson, newly orchestrated by the acclaimed local composer Randal Bass. Audiences will also experience Capable of Anything by Joshua Shank, a distinguished composer who earned his Doctoral degree in composition from UT Austin. Adding to the evening’s depth and cultural richness, the concert will feature the premiere of a new TTBB arrangement of Inkosi Namandla by renowned South African composer and conductor Michael Barrett-Berg. With its compelling blend of popular music and classical artistry, Shake the Rafters will deliver a powerful and unforgettable celebration of musical expression.

“This show is about connection and community,” said Artistic Director Dr. Thomas Rinn. “Through music, we create a space where everyone—performers and audience alike—can feel seen, heard and celebrated.”

Whether you are a longtime AGMC supporter or experiencing the magic of a choral performance for the first time, Shake The Rafters guarantees an unforgettable night filled with joy, passion, and a touch of glitter.

