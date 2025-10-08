Austin Gay Men's Chorus Will Perform A NOT-SO SILENT NIGHT: FIERCE, FABULOUS AND FULL OF LIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will light up the holiday season with A Not-So Silent Night: Fierce, Fabulous, and Full of Light, a four-performance celebration of tradition, transformation, and unapologetic joy, running Friday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 7 at First Austin.

Audiences can expect reimagined carols, high-energy pop anthems and radiant choral harmonies, plus a preshow happy hour with cocktails, mocktails and light bites one hour before each performance. Adding to the holiday magic, Santa will make special appearances before the Friday and Saturday shows.

“The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus has always been more than a performance group. It is a reflection of Austin’s spirit,” said Donovan Jones, AGMC’s executive director. “We exist to bring people together, to celebrate our shared humanity, and to offer a reminder that love and laughter are still stronger than fear. This holiday season, that message feels especially important.”

The heart of the program shines brightest in “Where the Light Begins,” a piece that speaks to finding illumination within ourselves and sharing it with others. “It's a perfect metaphor for what AGMC represents—a community that creates light through authentic expression, fearless artistry and the courage to be completely, fabulously ourselves,” said Dr. Thomas Rinn, AGMC’s artistic director.

“This year's holiday show promises to brighten your season with music that celebrates the joy and light of the holidays, paired with the laughter and theatrics Austin has come to expect from AGMC,” Rinn said. “Come celebrate with us, laugh, contemplate and experience the light within us all.”

This project is supported in part by the City of Austin Economic Development Department.