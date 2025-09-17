 tracker
Austin Gay Men's Chorus Expands Artistic Staff

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus  has named Dr. Christine Le to its artistic leadership team as Assistant Artistic Director, and more.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Austin Gay Men's Chorus Expands Artistic Staff Image
The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus  has named Dr. Christine Le to its artistic leadership team as Assistant Artistic Director and Director of Take Note, the chorus’s auditioned small ensemble.

Le serves as Associate Director of Choral Activities at Texas State University, where she conducts the University Singers and Treble Voice Singers and teaches undergraduate choral conducting. She holds degrees from Centenary College of Louisiana, Michigan State University, and the University of North Texas, where her doctoral research explored Florence Price’s Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight.

Her background includes more than a decade of teaching and directing choirs in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, with ensembles performing at state, regional, and national conventions. In addition, she is active across the country as a clinician and adjudicator, regularly working with festivals such as the Worldstrides Heritage Festival.
“I’m delighted to join the artistic team at AGMC,” Le said. “I’m thrilled to collaborate with Take Note and be part of an organization that challenges perspectives, builds community, and transforms lives.”

Le joins Artistic Director Thomas Rinn in conducting the chorus. “Christine brings artistry, expertise, and a deep passion for choral music,” Rinn said. “She will be an incredible collaborator and leader for Take Note and the entire AGMC family.”
 


