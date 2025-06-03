Art Spark Texas Theater Internship Opens Doors for Young Disabled Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art Spark Texas is launching a new Summer Break Theater Internship Program, offering paid, hands-on technical theater experience to young adults with disabilities. In partnership with Ground Floor Theatre (GFT) and funded through a Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Access/VSA 2025 Creative Careers contract, the program will provide five or more internship positions for individuals ages 18 to 30 who have a disability.

The Kennedy Center's Access/VSA International Network provides community, education, and resources to creatives, educators and arts leaders striving for accessibility for people with disabilities in arts and culture.

Each intern will work a total of 30 hours over the summer, supporting various aspects of production, design and stage management at Ground Floor Theatre in Austin. The internship culminates with the theater’s Texas premiere of Amy and the Orphans, a bold and heartwarming play running August 14-30, 2025.

The program reflects the shared mission of Art Spark Texas and Ground Floor Theatre to provide artistic opportunities for underserved and underrepresented communities. By investing in the talents and perspectives of young disabled artists, the internship aims to foster equity, skill development and visibility within the performing arts.

“This program offers more than experience—it offers belonging,” said Celia Hughes, executive director of Art Spark Texas. “Young artists with disabilities deserve space in every part of the creative process, from the rehearsal room to the spotlight. By partnering with Ground Floor Theatre, we’re creating pathways for these voices to be heard and valued.”

The Summer Break Internship brings that vision to life, combining inclusive mentorship with real-world experience in a professional theater setting. Together, the organizations are creating space for authentic storytelling and diverse talent to take center stage.

Interns will contribute to the development of Amy and the Orphans, a play by renowned playwright Lindsey Ferrentino that explores family dynamics, disability and authenticity. When two estranged siblings reunite after their father’s death, they must reconnect with their sister Amy—who has Down syndrome—and ultimately discover that she may be the strongest of them all. The production aligns with both organizations’ commitment to inclusive casting and disability representation on stage.

“This internship aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift underrepresented voices.” said Lisa Scheps, artistic director of Ground Floor Theatre. “Ground Floor Theatre has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Art Spark, and we’re excited about the meaningful work ahead. Paired with our production of Lindsey Ferrentino’s Amy and the Orphans, this initiative has the power to touch many lives.”

To apply or learn more about the Summer Break Theater Internship Program, visit www.artsparktx.org.

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 15% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds