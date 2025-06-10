Art Spark Texas Honors 2025 Artist of the Year Award Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art Spark Texas has named the recipients of the 2025 Artist of the Year Awards, which celebrate the creative achievements of Texas artists with disabilities whose work exemplifies innovation, inclusion and social impact. These annual awards shine a light on artists across multiple disciplines who challenge expectations and elevate the role of disability in the arts.

“These artists represent the very best of what it means to create with purpose,” said Celia Hughes, executive director of Art Spark Texas. “Their work challenges assumptions, fosters connection and moves us closer to a more inclusive and expressive world. It's a privilege to recognize their voices and their contributions.”

2025 Award Recipients

John Bramblitt of Denton, TX, receives the Haven Street-Allen Artist of the Year Award, which honors an artist whose creative spirit and determination influence society and model inclusion. A blind painter, muralist, and internationally recognized disability advocate, John has inspired artists globally through his vivid tactile paintings and mentorship. At home in Denton, he brings community and creativity together through his inclusive Yellow Dog Art Bar and Gallery.

Matthew Alaniz, based in Austin, TX, is the recipient of the Lynn Marie Johnson Media Arts Award, recognizing an artist who elevates disability awareness through digital or media art. A bold and witty storyteller, Matthew explores the complexities of disability with authenticity, passion, and a vision for inclusive film. He is currently developing a disability-themed horror film with the Texas disability film community.

Zachary LaViola of Austin receives the SPARK Award, given to an emerging artist with a disability whose creative energy and vision reflect the future of inclusive arts. A DeafBlind pianist with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, and a severe communication disorder, Zach communicates through music. Whether performing at local nursing homes or statewide galas, he shifts perceptions and deepens human connection through his art.

Gladys Keeton, who lives in Denton, is honored with the Gloria Bond Creative Aging Award, which celebrates an older artist who continues to explore and contribute creatively. A beloved dance educator who taught for 45 years at Texas Woman's University, Gladys remains active teaching and volunteering. She inspires generations with her energy, stories—including travels with Elvis and Priscilla Presley—and unwavering dedication to the art of dance.

Joel Colosimo of Waco, TX, is the first recipient of the Creative Veteran Service Award, which recognizes a Texas veteran artist whose creative work and community service exemplify resilience and leadership. An Army veteran and art educator, Joel has built a legacy of inclusion, curiosity, and empowerment in his students and community. His influence spans classrooms, exhibitions, and hearts across Central Texas.

Spirit Thom of Austin, TX, is recognized with the Director's Commendation, a discretionary award given to an artist whose work resonates deeply with Art Spark Texas' mission. A poet and literary artist, Spirit Thom brings authenticity and spontaneity to the arts. Known for writing poems on the spot and building community through open mic events, his presence in Austin's arts scene is a celebration of language, connection, and creative freedom.

Each winner receives an honorarium and will be celebrated at the 2025 Artist of the Year Celebration Event in Austin this September. For more information about the awards or to learn about the work of these remarkable artists, visit www.ArtSparkTX.org.

