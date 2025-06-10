Art Spark Texas Honors 2025 Artist of the Year Award Recipients

Each winner receives an honorarium and will be celebrated at the 2025 Artist of the Year Celebration Event in Austin this September.
Art Spark Texas has named the recipients of the 2025 Artist of the Year Awards, which celebrate the creative achievements of Texas artists with disabilities whose work exemplifies innovation, inclusion and social impact. These annual awards shine a light on artists across multiple disciplines who challenge expectations and elevate the role of disability in the arts.
“These artists represent the very best of what it means to create with purpose,” said Celia Hughes, executive director of Art Spark Texas. “Their work challenges assumptions, fosters connection and moves us closer to a more inclusive and expressive world. It's a privilege to recognize their voices and their contributions.”
Each winner receives an honorarium and will be celebrated at the 2025 Artist of the Year Celebration Event in Austin this September. For more information about the awards or to learn about the work of these remarkable artists, visit www.ArtSparkTX.org.
