Antone’s Sets 50th Anniversary Parties in New York and Austin

Antone’s - Austin’s legendary “Home Of The Blues” - have announced a new slate of 50th anniversary celebrations, taking place this summer in both New York City and Austin. A previously announced June 29 takeover at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park will now be preceded by a Saturday night Super Blues Party at Manhattan’s intimate Bowery Electric on June 28.

The current lineup includes swamp pop legend Jivin’ Gene (who hails from the same hometown as legendary late Antone’s founder Clifford Antone - Port Arthur, Texas), Muddy Waters’ guitarist John Primer, The Fabulous Thunderbirds’ Mike Buck, and Joe Sublett of Paul Ray & The Cobras. The bill is rounded out by DJ sets from WMFU’s iconic Todd-O-Phonic Todd and Austin’s own Billie Buck, as well as Eve Monsees - co-owner of Antone’s Record Shop, and a driving force (alongside her childhood friend Gary Clark Jr.) behind the club’s thriving next generation. Both the Bowery Electric show and the Lincoln Center showcase are free and open to the public.

Back in Austin, the first ever show at Antone’s took place on July 15, 1975 - from zydeco king Clifton Chenier and his Red Hot Louisiana Band. To mark the 50th anniversary proper, the club has announced a month of concerts featuring Antone’s staples, returning to their hallowed stage. Highlights include Take Me To The River All-Stars Memphis Soul Revue featuring Carla Thomas and Hi Rhythm on June 20, as well as Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-A-Whirl Band with Anson Funderburgh on July 12. On the 15th, C.J. Chenier - son of Clifton, and “Crown Prince of Zydeco” - will lead his Red Hot Louisiana Band at Antone’s - alongside sets from Primer and the Antone’s 50th Allstars, including Derek O'Brien, Lou Ann Barton, Marcia Ball, Rodney Craig, Sarah Brown and many more. Check out the full line-up for Antone’s 50th anniversary concert series here.

These summer shows in New York and Austin build on what’s already been a triumphant 50th anniversary year for Antone’s. In April, the Antone’s Allstars brought the celebration to Austin City Limits - for a history-making set that will air on national television this fall. The taping united icons of the show like Jimmie Vaughan, Charlie Sexton and Chris Layton (Double Trouble) with artists making their ACL debut across generations - from 18-year-old Grace Bowers and Kam Franklin of The Suffers, to blues luminaries like Sue Foley, Lil' Ed Williams, Benny Turner and Bobby Rush.

A four-LP, 41-track box set celebrating Antone’s 50th anniversary will also be coming from New West Records on August 22 - chronicling the club’s rich history, enduring spirit and trailblazing musical legacy. Spanning three full-length albums (each capturing a unique element of the club’s history) and a special bonus Los Lobos 45, the box set also features a meticulously-updated hardcover edition of Picture the Blues from Susan Antone (the sister and close collaborator of Clifford Antone) with rare and unseen photographs, and a new definitive Antone’s history written by revered Texas music historian Joe Nick Patoski. Listen to two tracks from the box set here - Kam Franklin paying homage to Barbara Lynn's "You'll Lose A Good Thing,” and Antone's staple Doyle Brahhall II honoring the great Eddie Taylor (who reunited with his musical partner Jimmy Reed for the first time in many years at Antone's in 1976) with "Bad Boy."

Previous celebrations of Antone’s 50th anniversary have included two nights of Allstar Jams at Austin Blues Fest last month - featuring Antone’s co-owner Gary Clark Jr. and many more - as well as a day party and official showcase during SXSW, which was praised by Rolling Stone for “pointing the way towards the future of the blues.”

Antone's 50th Anniversary Celebrations:

June 20: Take Me to the River All-Star Memphis Soul Revue - Carla Thomas w/ Hi Rhythm & More

June 28: Soulhat w/ Grackles

July 4: Monaleo

July 5: Lost Bayou Ramblers w/ Tommy McLain & CC Adcock

July 11: Bigg Robb Birthday Bash w/ Gypsy Mitchell

July 12: Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-a-Whirl Band w/ Anson Funderburgh

July 15: Official 50th Anniversary Bash: C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band w/ John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band and the Antone's 50th Allstars feat. Derek O'Brien, Lou Ann Barton, Marcia Ball, Rodney Craig, Sarah Brown & Many More

July 18: Kim Wilson & the Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Billy Flynn & Oscar Wilson

July 19: Bob Schneider

July 25: The Temptations Review feat. the Legacy of Dennis Edwards w/ Kalu & the Electric Joint

