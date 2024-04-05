ANNIE Added To Broadway In Austin's 24-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas Performing Arts' Broadway in Austin 2024-2025 Season has added family-favorite ANNIE as a season option May 2-4, 2025.

ANNIE has been added to Texas Performing Arts' Broadway in Austin 2024-2025 line-up, which features nine additional productions from October 2024 to May 2025 at Bass Concert Hall. Previously announced shows include: MJ, SHUCKED, PETER PAN, CLUE, FUNNY GIRL, and MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, as well as the return of HAMILTON. In addition to ANNIE, Season Options also include LES MISÉRABLES and COME FROM AWAY.

“We couldn't resist the opportunity to bring ANNIE to Austin.” said Texas Performing Arts' Executive and Artistic Director Bob Bursey. “With an already incredible season, ANNIE gives Austin audiences one more reason to be part of the best of Broadway in 2024-25.”

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES ON SALE NOW

Broadway in Austin 2024-25 Season subscription packages are on sale now; prices start as low as $235. New Season Subscribers may add the return of HAMILTON as a seventh show to complete their package, with COME FROM AWAY, LES MISÉRABLES and ANNIE available as season options.

Season subscriptions are available:

Online at BroadwayInAustin.com 24 hours a day

By calling 800-731-SHOW (7469); Monday through Friday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST

Prices start at $235 for a 6-show package; $284 for a 7-show package

Broadway in Austin offers an array of subscriber benefits including: best seats at the best prices, priority purchase opportunities, flexible payment plans, exchange privileges, and replacements on lost or stolen tickets. In addition, Season Subscribers can take advantage of special offers plus membership and privileges to Broadway Across America, a national network of 48 North American cities where Broadway is presented.

GROUPS AND INDIVIDUAL TICKETS: Individual ticket on-sale dates will be announced throughout the year. For more information about groups of 10 or more, call 877-275-3804 or email at Austin.Groups@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade