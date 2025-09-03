A STRANGE LOOP for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Audiences at Deaf Austin Theatre to Stream

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deaf Austin Theatre and Visionaries of the Creative Arts' A Strange Loop will move to streaming – one-night-only on October 11, 2025 at 7:00 pm CST.

DAT and VOCA co-produced the groundbreaking reimagining of Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical, A Strange Loop, in Washington, DC this summer. The production, directed and choreographed by Alexandria Wailes, has been nothing short of incredible.

Breaking barriers by centering Deaf, Fat, Black, Queer identity—performed in ASL, spoken English, and supertitles with a Deaf Usher at the heart of it all, A Strange Loop garnered powerful praise from audiences and critics alike including beautiful coverage in The Washington Post and rave reviews in DC Theater Arts, MD Theatre Guide, and Washington City Paper.

“Unfortunately, due to the unexpected loss of funding, DAT and VOCA are unable to bring the production home to Austin,” said DAT Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik. “Despite incredible community support and ongoing fundraising efforts, we simply could not close the gap necessary to mount the show live in Austin. As a result, we have made the difficult, heartbreaking decision to cancel the Austin run.”

Tickets previously purchased for the Austin engagement at the Long Center will be automatically refunded.

The DAT and VOCA co-production of A Strange Loop played the Sprenger Theatre at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C. July 23 – August 10, 2025.

This innovative co-production marks the first time two Deaf theatre companies in the United States have joined forces to stage a performance, bringing a fresh perspective to Jackson’s critically acclaimed work. This production of A Strange Loop was performed by a company of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing artists in ASL and Spoken/Sung English. Directed and choreographed by Alexandria Wailes with Stanley Bahorek as Associate Director and Music Supervisor.

Casting includes Gabriel Silva as Usher; Tyler “T” Lang as Voice of Usher; Mervin Primeaux OBryant as Thought 1; ELLISON K. as Thought 2; Malik Paris as Thought 3; Damien DeShaun Smith as Thought 4; Wade Green as Thought 5; Jeremy Rashad Brown as Thought 6; and swings Elbert Joseph and Terrence Berry.