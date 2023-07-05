WICKED & More Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's Top Picks For July 2023

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. July 2023's top picks include Wicked and more!

Wicked

Fox Theatre - Now through July 30, 2023

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Ozbut from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another girl, born with emerald-green skinsmart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendshipsuntil the world decides to call one good, and the other one wicked. With a thrilling score that includes the hits Defying Gravity, Popular and For Good, WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as the defining musical of the decade. Time Magazine cheers, if every musical had the brain, the heart, and the courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place. The Gershwin Theatre on 50th Street and Broadway is that magical place. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKEDthe untold true story of the Witches of Oztransfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. It will send your spirits soaring to heights youll never forget.

For tickets: click here.

THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND at Horizon Theatre

Horizon Theatre Company - July 07, 2023 through August 06, 2023

A bewitching story of desire, jealousy, murder and voodoo. Beartrice, a wealthy free woman of color, and her three unwed daughters face a coming storm in the hot New Orleans summer of 1813 when her long-time white lover dies mysteriously. Passions and spirits rise in this sensuous, powerful, and surprisingly humorous family drama told in a rich, lyrical river of words, music and dance. 2019 Obie Award Winner.

For tickets: click here.

Peter Pan

Marietta Performing Arts Center - July 07, 2023 through July 09, 2023

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

For tickets: click here.

Monty Python's Spamalot

Peach State Summer Theatre - June 23, 2023 through July 22, 2023

Ripped off (lovingly) from the classic film comedy "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," Monty Python's SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show people, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful show people?

For tickets: click here.

Bad Romance

Out Front Theatre Company - July 22, 2023 through July 23, 2023

Disguises, surprises, and mistaken identities abound this summer in Out Front Theatre Company’s Bad Romance, a queer reimagining of the Bards most gender-bending comedy, Twelfth Night. After the sudden closure of everyone’s favorite brunch spot in Provincetown (The Shipwreck) closes, Vi goes to work at Dukes, the only straight-owned brunch spot in town. Vi falls head over heels for Reese, who’s in love with Liv. But when Liv sees Vi, it’s love at first sight. How will they all make it through the summer season with all these feelings? It seems they’re caught in a Bad Romance!

For tickets: click here.

Singin' In The Rain

Theatre Macon - July 07, 2023 through July 22, 2023

Singin' in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline - the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

For tickets: click here.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - July 06, 2023 through July 30, 2023

A fairy King and Queen come across four runaway lovers and a gaggle of amateur actors trying to rehearse a play in the forest. The magical royal couple meddles with their mortal lives, culminating in a comical cluster of confusion. But don’t worry, we’ll get to the Bottom of it.

For tickets: click here.

The Drowsy Chaperone

The New Depot Players - July 20, 2023 through July 30, 2023

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.