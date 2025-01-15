WE ARE PHOENIX Will Make Georgia Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 3:00 PM, Kaleidoscope, under the direction of renowned Music Director Michael O'Neal, will host unforgettable immersive musical experience at Kingswood United Methodist Church, located at 4896 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338.

This transformative concert focuses on the resilience of the human spirit and features the Georgia premiere of We Are Phoenix by acclaimed composer Timothy C. Takach. A 40-minute masterpiece, We Are Phoenix blends music, poetry, and visual artistry into a multisensory exploration of humanity's capacity to overcome challenges and emerge stronger.

Accompanied by a string quartet and enhanced with stunning video projections, this immersive performance draws on poetry from multiple authors to illuminate the parallels between human resilience and the renewal of our planet. Just as the mythical phoenix rises from the ashes, we, too, find strength and renewal through adversity.

Scientific research shows that attending live arts and cultural events improves mental and physical well-being, fosters connection, reduces stress, and builds resilience. We Are Phoenix offers more than music-it's an immersive journey of renewal and hope, designed to engage the senses and inspire reflection on personal and collective resilience.

"This is not just a performance-it's an experience that envelops the audience in sound, imagery, and meaning, creating a space for connection and transformation," said Music Director Michael O'Neal.

