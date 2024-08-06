Video: THE COLOR PURPLE in Rehearsal at Aurora Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE COLOR PURPLE comes to Aurora Theatre August 15, 2024-September 15, 2024. Check out rehearsal footage here!

This Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel will kick off Aurora’s Season 29 — A Feast for the Soul.

Follow the unforgettable journey of Celie as she discovers her own strength and resilience in the face of extreme adversity. The joyous musical features an enthralling score that blends gospel, jazz, and blues.

Originally developed in Atlanta at the Alliance Theatre in 2004, and most recently a 2023 smash-hit movie, Aurora welcomes home this epic story that is a testament to the healing power of love.

