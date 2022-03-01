VOICExperience Returns To Tarpon Springs with VOICES IN THE CATHEDRAL, March 20

The VOICExperience Foundation is returning to Tarpon Springs and is slated to present "VOICES in the Cathedral" on Sunday, March 20. This uplifting 75 minute concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas Cathedral, located at 36 N Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 as a part of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral's Lenten Concert Series.

VOICExperience, co-founded by opera legend, Sherrill Milnes, will present a program including sacred and classical music, with songs of inspiration that highlight the breadth of talent and repertoire in the Milnes VOICE Programs. The VE artists scheduled to perform include President and Co-Founder of the Milnes VOICE Programs Maria Zouves, soprano, Executive Director and baritone Chad Sonka, Hope Metts, soprano, Jessica Ann Best, mezzo, Jean Carlos Rodriguez, baritone, and Artistic Director Jorge Parodi on the piano.

"We are so excited to bring the joy of live vocal performances to Tarpon Springs as part of St. Nicholas Ministries' Lenten Concert Series," said co-host and co-founder of VE, Maria Zouves. "The Milnes VOICE Programs look forward to performing our songs of inspiration during this sacred time of year in the church calendar."

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for children under 12 years old. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended as this event tends to sell out quickly. For tickets, please call St. Nicholas Cathedral at 727-937-3540 or John Lulias at 727-642-9072.

The VOICExperience Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to pass on the traditions of great singing and develop new audiences for opera. Under the umbrella of The Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs, VOICExperience continues its dedication to the quality, integrity and perpetuation of the vocal arts through life-changing intensives, performances, and community-enriching outreach events in New York, Georgia (with its sister organization, the Savannah VOICE Festival), Florida and Illinois.

For more information on the mission of VOICExperience, please visit www.VOICExperienceFoundation.org.