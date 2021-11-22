Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch An All New Teaser For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Alliance Theatre

The production is now playing at the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre through December 24, 2021.

An all new trailer has been released for A Christmas Carol at Alliance Theatre, which is now playing at the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre through December 24, 2021.

Check out the trailer below!

Directed by Leora Morris, this year's script is making its debut after five years of development with adaptor David H. Bell. The production is reimagined with elaborate new staging, stunning new costumes, beautiful live music, exciting puppetry, and a reconceived set. As one of Atlanta's most treasured holiday traditions, A CHRISTMAS CAROL brings to life the magic and joy of the holiday season.

Tickets are available now at www.alliancetheatre.org/carol.

