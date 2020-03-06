VIDEO: See Serenbe Playhouse's New Music Video of 'Touch Me' for Their Production of SPRING AWAKENING

Ahead of their site-specific production of Spring Awakening, Serenbe Playhouse has released a music video of the cast's rendition of "Touch Me".

Check it out below!

The staging, co-directed and choreographed by Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley, launches Serenbe's 11th season, under the leadership of Associate Artistic Director and Director of Production Joel Coady. Performances, set in the natural woods of the community, begin March 18 and are scheduled to run through April 12.

The cast of "Spring Awakening'' includes Alexandria Joy as Wendla, Leo Thomasian as Melchior, Joseph Pendergrast as Moritz, and Cara Fowler as Ilse. Destiny Freeman as Martha, Erica Peniger as Thea, Farley Norman as Hanschen, Carey Blackburn as Anna, Brandon Smith as Ernst, Grant Lackey as Georg, Jordan Patrick as Otto. Nora Burke and Sean Bryan tackle every adult character from the teachers to the parents in the world of the play.





