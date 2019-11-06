Todrick Brings 'Haus Party World Tour' to Atlanta, 11/17

Broadway Actor and Streamy Award Winner Todrick will bring his new world tour "Haus Party World Tour" to Atlanta's Atlanta Symphony Hall on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The tour will feature brand new sets and costumes and will feature the music from his three-part album "Haus Party" as well as some of his most viral online creations live onstage. The 30+ city world tour will kick off October 12th in Amsterdam with a stop in Atlanta on November 17th. Tickets & VIP packages for the Haus Party World Tour are on sale now at http://bit.ly/TodrickBW.

Todrick is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, playwright and director. In 2010 Todrick rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the ninth season of American Idol. He focused his talent on creating his own content on YouTube. His videos of flash mobs to songs by Ariana Grande and Beyoncé became viral video sensations. Todrick has amassed over 3 million YouTube subscribers and an astounding 630 million YouTube views. He has since choreographed for Beyoncé. He won the 2016 Streamy Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

In 2014, Todrick was named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 to watch in Hollywood & Entertainment. He also starred in his self-titled MTV show, TODRICK, which he wrote and directed. The docu-series showed fans a behind the scenes look at Todrick and his creative team as they choreographed and staged elaborate performance videos. He has written and directed commercials for Fiat and theme songs for Sesame Street. He wrote and performed in the Virgin Airlines Safety Video. He has also been a judge and choreographer for RuPaul's Drag Race.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You