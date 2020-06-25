Tift Theatre Presents Outdoor Production of PIPPIN in Fulwood Park

Tift Theatre Presents Outdoor Production of PIPPIN in Fulwood Park

The Tift Community Players are presenting the Broadway musical Pippin as a special outdoor experience! Come to Tifton at Fulwood Park on June 26 and 27, 2020 at the Syd Blackmarr Stage to enjoy a community event that will bring people together in a safe environment.

Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm. There will be no charge for admission. Bring your own seating and follow guidelines for social distancing on the lawn - more details will be announced prior to the show.

Purchase tickets at https://www.tifttheatre.org/event-details/pippin-presented-by-tift-community-players.



