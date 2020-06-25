Tift Theatre Presents Outdoor Production of PIPPIN in Fulwood Park

The Tift Community Players are presenting the Broadway musical Pippin as a special outdoor experience! Come to Tifton at Fulwood Park on June 26 and 27, 2020 at the Syd Blackmarr Stage to enjoy a community event that will bring people together in a safe environment.

Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm. There will be no charge for admission. Bring your own seating and follow guidelines for social distancing on the lawn - more details will be announced prior to the show.

Purchase tickets at https://www.tifttheatre.org/event-details/pippin-presented-by-tift-community-players.

