Tickets On Sale Next Month For This Year's GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTS!

Tickets go on sale October 1 for Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, the Atlanta Botanical Garden's seasonal spectacle tapped by ABC-TV as the nation's best professional light display in 2023.

Buyers can get first dibs on tickets at discounted prices by becoming Garden members, who may purchase tickets as early as September 1.

The 14th annual show, presented by Invesco QQQ, is open nightly from November 16 through January 12 and features an expanded “Nature's Wonders” – the woodlands' ever-popular curtain of light synchronized to music – with more vertical strands than ever!

In addition, look for several of the giant, topiary-like plant sculptures from this summer's blockbuster exhibition, Alice's Wonderland Returns, dramatically lit, including the towering White Rabbit, the chess set and Cheshire Cat.

Other features back by popular demand include large illuminated metal sculptures of deer and birds by French artist Cedric Le Borgne. Two deer are grazing among the grasses, while six birds are perched among the hardwoods or taking flight through the treetops.

Last year's show was selected best professional light display in the country on the ABC prime-time show The Great Christmas Light Fight after competing with three others in the series' Heavyweights division. The Garden's prized Light Fight trophy can be viewed on display in the Hardin Visitor Center.

Tickets for this year's show, including discount ones for members, are available at atlantabg.org. Become a member at membership@atlantabg.org.

The mission of the Atlanta Botanical Garden is to develop and maintain plant collections for display, education, research, conservation and enjoyment. The Garden is located at 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE. For information, visit atlantabg.org or phone 404-876-5859.

