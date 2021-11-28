The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Holiday Tradition at The Shakespeare Tavern for over 20 years, ASC is proud of this very special adaptation of a timeless classic. A handful of actors bring the wondrous art of storytelling to life, transporting you to Scrooge's London counting house that fateful Christmas when Scrooge meets three Ghosts and a certain little boy named Tiny Tim. This enchanting holiday experience will bring the magic of the season to Scrooge, to The Tavern, and to you. Join us for some Dickens, a bit of song, and a lot of holiday cheer.

Performance days & times:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 6:30 PM.

Additional Performances

Saturday December 4, 2021, RELAXED PERFORMANCE. 2pm. Lunch menu available at 12:45pm

Wednesday December 8, 2021 7:30pm

Saturday December 11, 2021, 2pm. Lunch menu available at 12:45pm

Wednesday December 15, 2021, 7:30pm

Saturday December 18, 2021, 2pm. Lunch menu available at 12:45pm

Tuesday December 21, 2021, 2pm. Lunch menu available at 12:45pm

Tuesday December 21, 2021, 7:30pm

Wednesday December 22, 2021, 7:30pm

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$45 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.

Discount Ticket Options

$15 for Thursday Previews (See calendar for specific dates)

$20 for Friday Previews (See calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices:

$15 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays, $20 in all sections on Fridays and Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price



