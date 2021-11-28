Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL

pixeltracker

The annual Christmas classic comes to town once again

Nov. 28, 2021  
The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Holiday Tradition at The Shakespeare Tavern for over 20 years, ASC is proud of this very special adaptation of a timeless classic. A handful of actors bring the wondrous art of storytelling to life, transporting you to Scrooge's London counting house that fateful Christmas when Scrooge meets three Ghosts and a certain little boy named Tiny Tim. This enchanting holiday experience will bring the magic of the season to Scrooge, to The Tavern, and to you. Join us for some Dickens, a bit of song, and a lot of holiday cheer.

Performance days & times:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 6:30 PM.

Additional Performances

Saturday December 4, 2021, RELAXED PERFORMANCE. 2pm. Lunch menu available at 12:45pm
Wednesday December 8, 2021 7:30pm

Saturday December 11, 2021, 2pm. Lunch menu available at 12:45pm

Wednesday December 15, 2021, 7:30pm

Saturday December 18, 2021, 2pm. Lunch menu available at 12:45pm
Tuesday December 21, 2021, 2pm. Lunch menu available at 12:45pm
Tuesday December 21, 2021, 7:30pm
Wednesday December 22, 2021, 7:30pm

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$45 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.

Discount Ticket Options

$15 for Thursday Previews (See calendar for specific dates)

$20 for Friday Previews (See calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices:

$15 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays, $20 in all sections on Fridays and Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ready to be Back On Stage Tee
Ready to be Back On Stage Tee
Come From Away Logo Shot Glass
Come From Away Logo Shot Glass
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag

From This Author Gigi Gervais