The Grand Kyiv Ballet Will Perform THE NUTCRACKER This Month in Atlanta

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is embarking on its first-ever national tour of The Nutcracker, bringing this enchanting performance to more than 100 cities across the country this holiday season. On Nov. 27, the ballet will grace the stage of Atlanta Symphony Hall for one night only!

The performance features 35 world-class dancers, 20 of whom are from Ukraine. This captivating ballet tells a timeless story where dreams have the power to change lives, and kindness triumphs over evil. Choreographed by Ukrainian ballet stars who have performed on the world's leading stages over the past five years, the Grand Kyiv Ballet breathes new life into Pyotr Tchaikovsky's classic ballet. Don't miss the chance to witness this extraordinary performance that captures the heart of the holiday season.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will support the renovation of the Kyiv State Choreographic College in Kyiv, Ukraine. By attending the performance, audiences not only experience a captivating ballet but also contribute to preserving and enhancing this institution. For more information, please visit Grand Kyiv Ballet.

