The College of the Arts at Kennesaw State University Fall 2020 Season Goes Virtual

Concerts, performances and exhibitions will be available online for free.

The College of the Arts at Kennesaw State University is pleased to announce that all Fall 2020 concerts, performances and exhibitions will be available online for free through ArtsKSU Virtual. A simple sign-on is all that is required to begin streaming your favorite music, dance, and theatre performances. Simply choose the concert or performance that you would like to watch, and you will be guided through a simple process to begin streaming.

Ivan Pulinkala, dean of the College of the Arts, said, "This fall, we will feature inventive ways of presenting our season: through virtual exhibitions; livestreamed concerts; socially distant, technology-enhanced theatre productions; and an online dance-on-film festival. These virtual modalities will preserve our artistic and educational mission, as well as further our community connections."

The success of the recent virtual Summer Arts Intensives, which included workshops and master classes, has inspired Pulinkala to strongly consider adding ArtsKSU Virtual as a permanent addition to the College of Arts Presenting Season. Future plans for virtual programming include not only master classes and workshops, but also P-12 arts educational programming to help fill the void of limited access to arts programming.

Metro Atlanta P-12 visual arts educators recently contributed to the Zuckerman Museum of Art's "Infectious Creativity" exhibition. A part of the School of Art and Design, the Zuckerman Museum of Art's exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery is available as a virtual tour. The exhibition, a snapshot of a moment in time, features diverse works created during quarantine and offers a glimpse of the creative processes of front-line educators.

Both faculty and students are slated to perform in the School of Music's new "Fresh Air Fridays," featuring live music at the Gazebo on the Kennesaw campus on Fridays from 12:30 to 1 p.m., beginning September 11 and running through October 30. Enjoy the concert from home or work; the concert will be live streamed for free via ArtsKSU Virtual.

ArtsKSU Virtual will also be the exciting new platform for KSU's "Threshold," the Department of Dance's first Dance-for-Camera Festival, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. This extraordinary evening of original works celebrates the diverse artistic voices of the KSU Dance community and features the award-winning KSU Dance Company. Following each screening, audience members are invited to participate in a live conversation with the dance makers.

Theatre makers in the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will take audience members on an adventure with the ArtsKSU Virtual presentation of "Grace, or the Art of Climbing." Scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 4, this poetic and athletic play about rock-climbing centers around a young woman's quest through the rugged and humorous terrain of physical training and personal relationships, suspended between love and loss, strength and fear, and the ardor and grace of being human.

Please visit arts.kennesaw.edu to learn more and see the Fall 2020 complete schedule.

About Kennesaw State University: A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its approximately 38,000 students. With 13 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state. The university's vibrant campus culture, diverse population, strong global ties and entrepreneurial spirit draw students from throughout the region and from 92 countries across the globe. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 6 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status, and one of the 50 largest public institutions in the country. For more information, visit kennesaw.edu. For more information on the College of the Arts, please visit arts.kennesaw.edu.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You