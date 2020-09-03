The City of Sandy Springs Introduces CREATE SANDY SPRINGS

The Create Sandy Springs team will manage the various venues across the City Springs campus.

The City of Sandy Springs announced today the launch of Create Sandy Springs as the City's presenting and special event department. Formerly referred to as the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center team (PAC), Create Sandy Springs will focus on the department's role as the presenter of arts and culture programming.

"This year has been tremendously difficult for the arts industry. While we are not able to physically gather during the pandemic, the City remains dedicated to bringing the highest quality arts and cultural programming to the community, and the name change is a reflection of that commitment to the arts," said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.

"This shift in name allows us to define better who we, what we do, and its overall impact throughout the City. We help curate ideas, spaces, and talent. We develop our cultural community through programming, services, and support. Right now is the perfect time to begin envisioning the future of the arts in our City, along with the celebrations that say we made it through our current climate," said Shaun Albrechtson, Create Sandy Springs Executive Director.

The Create Sandy Springs team's mission is to enrich the Sandy Springs community through diverse, innovative, and artistic cultural programming by providing high quality gathering spaces and engaging in life-long learning opportunities.

The Create Sandy Springs team will manage the various venues across the City Springs campus, including the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center theatres, the Conference Center, and the City Green. The team will also manage the recent expansion of the City Springs footprint to include the Heritage Park venues (the Entertainment Lawn, the Blue Stone Building, and the Williams-Payne House). The team will oversee venue rentals and food and beverage services, in addition to programming. The email address for staff members will change from @citysprings.com to @CreateSandySprings.org effective September 8, 2020.

